Predicted Trade has Mac Jones Replacing $121 Million QB

The 2022 regular season didn’t treat the New England Patriots or Mac Jones well and that has caused one analysts to ponder if the quarterback could be traded in the offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that it would be a “dream scenario” for the Las Vegas Raiders to replace Derek Carr by acquiring Jones.

“After releasing Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new franchise quarterback,” Knox wrote. “They’ll undoubtedly be linked to Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, as they employ his former No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams. However, Rodgers is 39 years old and is not a great long-term fit for a franchise that isn’t only a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. Las Vegas needs a young quarterback around whom it can build, such as New England Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones.”

Jones’ value isn’t at an all-time high. In 2022, He threw for less than 3,00 yards and 14 touchdowns while also throwing 11 interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

The New England Patriots may not Receive a 1st-Round Pick in Exchange for Mac Jones

While the Patriots drafted Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Knox doesn’t believe that New England could command a 2023 first-round selection in exchange for Jones.

In a dream scenario, the Raiders could acquire Jones without surrendering the seventh overall pick—perhaps by offering a few second-rounders or a future first-rounder,” Knox wrote. “That would allow the Raiders to still land a blue-chip prospect in the 2023 draft while replacing Carr with a quarterback who has already proved he can play at a Pro Bowl level. The fact that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was Jones’ offensive coordinator during the 2021 season can’t be overlooked, either. McDaniels knows that he can win with Jones, and while a trade for the 24-year-old might not be as spicy as a Rodgers deal, it would be a much better play for the Raiders long-term.”

A New England Patriots Insider Doesn’t Believe a Mac Jones Trade Will Happen

While Knox might be thinking that New England is willing to let go of Jones, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran doesn’t agree. In an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Curran had a strong response when asked about a possible trade involving Jones.

“Great question. Absolutely, positively not,” Curran said. “That would happen over Robert Kraft’s dead body. We’ll talk about that in 2024 if it’s another mediocre season.

“If (Belichick) walked to Robert Kraft and said, ‘Yeah I’m thinking of moving on from Mac here, he was really surly.’ I think Robert Kraft would say, ‘Are you out of your mind? He’s making $4 million,” Curran added. “He was a good player last year, he’s a bad player now. You want to move on from him? Why is that?’ And (Belichick) would have to say, ‘Well, because we did nothing to help him.’”

The pressure is on Jones after underperforming in 2022. If he continues to do so in 2023, a possible trade wouldn’t be as shocking as once believed. Especially if he continues to wear his emotions on his sleeves when upset on the field.