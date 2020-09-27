Raiders Jon Gruden Clowned For Thong-Like Face Mask Vs. Patriots

Getty Jon Gruden

Several NFL head coaches have had an issue adjusting to wearing a face mask on the sidelines. The New England Patriots‘ Bill Belichick wore something that looked like a bird beak last week, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid fogged up his face shield on the NFL’s opening night.

Add the Raiders’ Jon Gruden to the list of coaches whose face mask stylings have drawn attention. Behold, Gruden’s thong-like face wear.

Social Media Reacts to Gruden’s Unconventional Mask

Several people had interesting responses to Gruden’s face wear, and every take is pretty hilarious.

Oh my 😂 🏴‍☠️ @podthat

Gruden Has Already Been Fined for Not Wearing a Mask

Last week, Gruden and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (who has actually already had COVID-19) have both been fined $100,000 apiece.

I suppose the little flap Gruden wore on Sunday was his best effort to stay in compliance, and to maintain the level of comfort he desires as he barks out signals and instructions to his staff and players.

For what it’s worth, Gruden didn’t begin the game with his mask looking this way. He tried to go with the turtleneck-style mask initially.

GettyJon Gruden

Unfortunately, over the course of the rather one-sided loss, it morphed into something comical.

Perhaps after the second Rex Burkhead touchdown, Gruden’s mask went full thong.

