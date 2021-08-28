Patriots Rookie RB Testing New Role in Practice

The New England Patriots may have a star on their hands in rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson, but that doesn’t mean he won’t experience a few bumps along the way during his first season in the NFL.

Stevenson has been extremely productive through his first 2 preseason games.

Pro Football Focus’ Fantasy account is already calling attention to the rookie who might have a valuable nose for the end zone.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushing in 2 preseason games 💥 131 yards after contact

💥 9 forced missed tackles

💥 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/OIKnUawZR8 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 20, 2021

Patriots Seemingly Trying to Find a Way to Get the Ball in Stevenson’s Hands

With a 91-yard TD run already in his pocket, Stevenson has shown the ability to beat defenders with his speed. Despite his size, 6’0 227 pounds, Patriots coaches thought enough of the rookie out of Oklahoma to give him a few looks as a kick returner in practice.

Let’s just say he had a couple of hiccups. In practice notes shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the veteran Patriots beat writer wrote:

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson got some work as a kickoff returner, but when he didn’t take one return in the right direction it was designed to go, he was the recipient of some spirited hard coaching from special teams coordinator Cam Achord, who came sprinting down the field in his direction.

The hard coaching from Achord, who is one of the Patriots’ most intense coaches, could signal a level of seriousness toward Stevenson taking on the role–at least in a pinch. Last season, J.J. Taylor and the since-departed Donte Moncrief shared the duties.

With Taylor potentially taking on a bigger role in the offense–especially with the trade of Sony Michel–it’s not crazy to think the kickoff return duties could be up for grabs.

Stevenson Has Gained Praise From a Long-Time Patriots Coach

Stevenson’s presence likely had a lot to do with the Patriots trading Michel to the Rams. While speaking with Patriots running back coach Ivan Fears, Stevenson’s great resurgence from beginning of training camp to now was noteworthy.

Chris Mason of MassLive quoted Fears’ take on Stevenson.

He’s definitely taken to the coaching points, and he’s improved his status tremendously from where he was,” Fears said. “If you remember, he couldn’t even get started on the right day. He couldn’t quite finish the conditioning test. So he started out definitely in the tank, and he has made great improvement and has climbed out of there. So he’s definitely listened and tried to do the right thing.

Rookie running backs rarely get a lot of playing time. There is what has been called the redshirt year for running backs in New England’s system. Is it possible Stevenson’s versatility and speed helps him get more clock?

Yes, there’s also the chance we see more of him because of potential injuries to players ahead of him on the depth chart. In any case, Stevenson might wind up being a valuable player to fantasy owners and the Patriots.