2 Patriots Legends Get Very Different Hall-of-Fame Voting Results

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the 2022 class and there is one former New England Patriots player included.

Richard Seymour, who played for the Patriots from 2001-08 was named a finalist for the Hall of Fame for the fourth time, but the news wasn’t as positive for one of his former teammates Vince Wilfork. He was not one of the 15 players selected for the final vote.

It was the second consecutive year Seymour has been named a finalist. Here is a look at the 15 players who are finalists for enshrinement, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jared Allen , Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers Willie Anderson , Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens Ronde Barber , Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tony Boselli , Offensive Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve) LeRoy Butler , Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers Devin Hester , Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens Torry Holt , Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars Andre Johnson , Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans Sam Mills , Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers Richard Seymour , Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders Zach Thomas , Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware , Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos Reggie Wayne , Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts Patrick Willis , Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers Bryant Young , Defensive Tackle/Defensive End – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers



Seymour’s Chances For Enshrinement Seem Strong

The Hall enshrined 5 players from the modern era in 2021: Peyton Manning, Alan Faneca, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch and Charles Woodson. The 2019 class also had five modern players included. If that continues in 2022, you have to like the chances of Ware, Johnson, Hester, Allen and Seymour.

Ware and Johnson are in their first years of eligibility and seem like locks based on their dominance in their prime. Johnson could argue he was the best WR in the NFL from 2006-13 when he snagged 718 passes for 9,855 yards and 49 TD passes. Johnson led the league in receiving yards twice during that span.

Ware was arguably the premier pass rusher of his era with 138.5 career sacks. He led the NFL in sacks twice and had 10 or more in a season in eight of the 12 years he played in the NFL.

Seymour’s numbers aren’t quite as gaudy, but this is his second straight year as a finalist which shows how highly voters regard him. While he never led the NFL in any statistical category, he was arguably the best player on a team that won three Super Bowl rings.

Seymour also was elected to 7 Pro Bowls, 3 All-Pro teams and the 2010s All-Decade team. If he doesn’t get in this year, it’ll leave some folks scratching their heads.

Will Wilfork Ever Make it In?

Wilfork may have to wait until 2023 when he might have his best chance for enshrinement. Among the players scheduled to be eligible that year, the two that stick out as a surefire picks are Dwight Freeney and Darrelle Revis.

Beyond him, guys like Chris Johnson and Joe Thomas might be in the group, but it is feasible someone like Wilfork might have his best chance with this group.

