Patriots Ripped Over Trade With Buccaneers: ‘Not Fair Compensation’

hen Shaq Mason was traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a lot of fans were left scratching their heads.

Mason was a key part of the offensive line that was tasked with protecting Mac Jones. After being selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mason played in 103 games for the Patriots and won two Super Bowls.

The details of the trade were even more puzzling. New England sent Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

“Maybe New England really wanted to help out ol’ pal Tom Brady, but this was not fair compensation for a starting-caliber guard,” writes Bleacher Reports Kristopher Knox. “What makes the decision worse is the hole it created in New England’s line. The Patriots may have filled it by reaching for Chattanooga interior lineman Cole Strange (scouting report) with the 29th pick, but they got poor value in that deal too (which we’ll dive into shortly).