Former Patriots Great Films Rob Gronkowski Setting New World Record

Rob Gronkowski’s roots and connections to former New England Patriots run deep. He was in Arizona at his alma mater this weekend and decided to break a world record.

The latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

On Saturday, Gronkowski set a Guinness Book of World Records mark by catching a football dropped from a helicopter 600 feet in the air.

Former Patriots great Tedy Bruschi, who along with Gronkowski served as an honorary coach for the Arizona Wildcats spring game, caught the catch on video and posted it to his Instagram account.

Gronk got it done on his third attempt, per ESPN.

Former New England assistant Jedd Fisch is heading into his first year as the head coach for the Wildcats, and he introduced Gronk to his players, with the legendary tight end wearing his college No. 48 jersey.

Here is Gronk commemorating his record-breaking catch and wearing his old college jersey.

To be specific, Gronk makes it known; the catch came from 625 feet above.

As if the surprise of seeing a future Hall-of-Famer wasn’t enough, the Arizona players were also treated to a pretty notable, once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rob Gronkowski Has Been Busy and Active in the Offseason

Judging by Gronk’s Instagram account, he’s been predictably active and festive since the NFL season ended. He’s already re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even predicted recently retired Patriots great Julian Edelman would join him and Tom Brady in Florida.

After Gronk’s Super-Bowl-winning performance, he’s been to Disney World, hung out with his new puppy Ralphie, and been to the Bahamas to celebrate his mom’s 60th birthday.

It looks as if it’s been a very Gronk-like offseason for the future Hall-of-Famer.

Patriots are Rebuilding Their Tight End Position

There is only one Gronk, but the Patriots have spent the last two seasons trying to re-tool the tight end position. In 2020, the Patriots drafted Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in the third round.

Neither man had a very distinguished rookie season. They combined for five receptions, 55 yards, and just one TD between them in 2020. That production is a far cry from what Bill Belichick and the rest of the coaching staff want from the position.

That partially explains why New England signed Jonnu Smith to a four-year $50 million contract and Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal.

Because of the additions of Smith and Henry, it is very possible Asiasi, or Keene could be traded or released. Asiasi has much more upside than Keene, who seems to project as a blocking fullback with some potential impact as a receiver.

In any case, don’t be shocked to see one of the second-year players not make the Week 1 roster for the Patriots in 2021.