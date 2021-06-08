Jay-Z and Meek Mill Get Robert Kraft Expensive 80th Birthday Gift

What do you get a billionaire who can buy just about anything he wants? Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and others chipped in to somehow wow 80-year-old New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The mogul/rapper and fellow MC teamed up with Kraft’s son and others to buy the NFL team owner an insane-looking Bentley. You can get a glimpse of it in this video Meek Mill posted on Instagram.

Kraft’s a billionaire, but his reaction had some everyman qualities.

The commenters on the post read like a who’s-who from several industries of business and entertainment.

Meek Mill commented…on his own post:

“Drop top bent for Kraft 💎💎💎💎💎 awwwwww lol hbd robert 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆”

Restauranteur Will Makris, who was also apparently a part of the gift-giving group posted: “We killed it!!!”

Designer John Geiger posted: fire emojis.

Hip-hop legend Fat Joe posted: “beautiful.”

When you see a ton of verified IG accounts commenting on a post, you know something serious has been posted. Not everyone had warm and cuddly things to say about the video.

Dan McQuade of The Defector said the video made his “head explode.”

He wrote:

I cannot stop thinking about this video; I have stopped trying to think about anything else. It opens with Rubin telling Kraft, ”We knew you wouldn’t get it yourself.” This is what I told my mother when I got her the nice electric kettle, the one all the Consumer Reports knockoff sites recommend, for Mother’s Day. Is Robert Kraft like my mom? Would he have just bought the cheapest kettle? Without Rubin, Meek, and Jay-Z would Kraft be puttering around town in a 2003 Mazda Protege?

Podcaster Nate Lopez had a hilariously sarcastic response to the video as well. He tweeted:

Finally, Robert Kraft got that Bentley. Good things for good people. Jay-Z and Meek Mill out here doing the Lord’s work. Anyways, I lost $60 in cash yesterday and I had a panic attack! Good times. Good times.

How Far Back Does the Kraft, Jay-Z, and Meek Mill Friendship Go?

You might be wondering how people from such different walks of life have a friendship strong enough to warrant such an eye-popping gift. Well, Jay-Z, Meek, and Kraft’s friendship date back at least a few years.

The trio worked together on a new justice reform system and hung out at the Grammy’s in 2015.

Also, affluent people who dabble in multiple industries often cross paths at one time or another. They are also often involved in industries different than the ones the public most closely associates with them.

How Much Does a Bentley Cost?

If you’re wondering how much a Bentley costs, the cars are probably even more expensive than you thought.

According to True Car, Bentley’s range from the $190,000 range to close to $400,000. It would not be surprising if the rarity of the vehicle Jay-Z and Meek Mill paid for took the price tag well above that ceiling.

Someone likely has the answer, but does it even matter? I guess Kraft has 99 problems, but a Bentley ain’t one.