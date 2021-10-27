Patriots Work Out Former Panthers RB

The New England Patriots continued their steady stream of player workouts on Tuesday. Despite the fact that the team is seemingly set at running back, the Patriots took a look at former Carolina Panthers back Rodney Smith, per Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

The #Patriots worked out RB Rodney Smith, OT Casey Tucker and G Willie Wright. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 26, 2021

New England also took a look at offensive line help in the form of Casey Tucker and Willie Wright.

Smith, 25, appeared in seven games with the Panthers in 2020 and two this season before being released. In 41 career rushes, Smith has gained 156 yards while scoring one TD. As a receiver, he has 14 receptions for 107 yards. Smith might have some value as a third-down back if the Patriots are hit with more injuries.

The Patriots Seem Set at RB, At Least For Now

The Patriots seemingly have productive backs at this point. Damien Harris has been the bell cow, though he has battled through some ball-security issues and injury. Harris’ 437 rushing yards is eighth in the NFL and his 5 rushing TDs are tied for third. When healthy, he is among the league’s most productive backs.

Brandon Bolden has emerged as the guy picking up the slack for the injured James White. The veteran and three-time Super Bowl champion has been effective in the passing game.

While he only has 28 yards rushing, he has 20 receptions for 162 yards and a TD. He is quickly establishing chemistry with Mac Jones as the rookie quarterback’s escape valve.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson remains the player with perhaps the highest ceiling, but he is finding it hard to make the active roster each week. He was inactive for the Patriots’ 54-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday as Bill Belichick elected to go with second-year pro J.J. Taylor.

In any case, it appears to be a nice problem to have at the moment considering the Patriots are not enjoying that sort of depth and production from every position.

What’s Next For the New England Patriots?

New England heads west to tangle with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s 4:05 start and another big game for the Patriots. If they can win, they will be set up to move over .500 against Smith’s old team the Panthers the following week.

Here is a look at the rest of the Patriots’ schedule for the 2021 regular season and the results.

New England Patriots (3-4) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, at New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, at Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, New England Patriots 29 – OT

Week 7 – New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13

Week 8 – at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 pm ET – CBS – October 31

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9

