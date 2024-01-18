Patriots Named Among ‘Sleepers’ to Acquire $242M ‘Bridge’ QB for Jerod Mayo

Jerod Mayo replacing Bill Belichick as head coach doesn’t change the New England Patriots’ biggest problem, finding a quarterback. The ongoing issue puts the Patriots among the “potential sleepers” to sign Russell Wilson.

That’s according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He believes Mayo’s rebuild “probably needs a veteran and a draft pick” to fix things at football’s most important position.

The Patriots will be in the mix if the Denver Broncos release Wilson. That’s a strong possibility based on the dispute over an injury guarantee in his $242,588,236 contract.

Fowler detailed how “that $37 million of 2025 money becomes guaranteed in full on March 17, leaving Denver with a decision on whether to cut Wilson, absorbing an enormous dead cap hit but escaping the contract — eventually.”

Wilson moving to Gillette Stadium is becoming a popular idea. Former Houston Texans’ quarterback David Carr, now an analyst for NFL.com, thinks nine-time Pro Bowler Wilson “could make sense as a bridge quarterback on a short-term basis.”

Russell Wilson Would Bring Instant Credibility to Jerod Mayo’s Rebuild

Carr correctly pointed out how “one thing seems certain: The Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe experience is over.” That makes finding a solution at quarterback the top priority for Mayo.

Trusting the position to a proven veteran like Wilson would make the early stages of Mayo’s rebuild of a 4-11 team easier. Wilson’s career has nosedived since the Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022, but he’s still a Super Bowl winner with an accomplished CV.

Mayo played against the 35-year-old when the Pats beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl following the 2014 season. It means New England’s new sideline general should have a blueprint for how to get Wilson back to his best.

The keys to unleashing Wilson’s talents are play-action passing and moving pockets. Those things helped him throw two touchdown passes against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, per Next Gen Stats.

Russell Wilson finished 14 of 17 for 149 yards and a TD on dropbacks over 2.5 seconds. Wilson did not attempt a quick pass until the second quarter. Both of Wilson's TDs were off of play action, on the run (8+ mph), and under pressure.#DENvsBUF | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/duL0YYNBPo — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 14, 2023

Making rollouts and fake handoffs staples of the offense would represent a major change for the Pats. Jones and Zappe attempted just 84 play-action passes this season, per Pro Football Reference.

The modest number occurred on the watch of play-caller Bill O’Brien, but there’s no indication yet he’ll be returning. Mayo still needs to fill out his staff, then begin the process of improving the talent around whoever’s going to play QB1 in 2024.

Jerod Mayo Needs Better Weapons for Next Quarterback

A lack of quality targets is a big reason why both Jones and Zappe struggled. Mayo can put things right by using the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

That would be a “wise move,” according to Dane Brugler of the The Athletic. Harrison has the talent to make a difference, but he wouldn’t do it alone.

Fortunately, the Patriots are already making moves to bring back veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne. He was playing well before a torn ACL landed him on injured reserve back in October.

Partnering a healthy again Bourne and Harrison Jr. with record-breaking rookie slot receiver DeMario Douglas would give Wilson the supporting cast he needs.

Mayo and the Patriots have enough cap room to make all of those moves happen. The franchise is projected by Spotrac.com to have $70,056,052 worth of space under the salary cap.

It’s an ample amount to afford a contract for Wilson, who Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti predicts will command a “minimum salary” of “$1.21M” for this year.

FWIW: Russell Wilson's guarantee next season contains offset language. If the #Broncos release him next March, the $39M owed to him on the way out would be reduced by however much he earns from a new team in 2024. A minimum salary for Wilson next year comes in at $1.21M. — Spotrac (@spotrac) December 27, 2023

Drafting a franchise QB seems like the obvious move, but Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could be off the board as soon as the third pick. A strong defense and competent running game means the Pats are well set up for a veteran signal-caller like Wilson.