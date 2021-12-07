Salty Bills Coach Doesn’t Want to Give Bill Belichick Credit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was pissed after his team lost to the rival New England Patriots, 14-10 on Monday night in Orchard Park, New York.

During a game that was drastically impacted by gusting winds, the Patriots proved to be the tougher team as the leaned almost exclusively on their rushing attack to take the narrow road victory.

After the game, McDermott was asked about Belichick’s coaching decisions and how the legend’s approach affected the game. McDermott shut down that concept and said: “Let’s not give more credit than we need to give Bill Belichick in this one.”

It’s rare to see and hear a coach insist a counterpart is getting too much credit–at least publicly. Take a listen to the entire segment:

This was a startling comment for so many reasons. It’s going to add some extra spice to the Week 16 rematch.

McDermott Also Took Shots at His Offensive Coordinator

McDermott was asked if offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was doing a good enough job. McDermott said: “I didn’t think honestly we took advantage of opportunities tonight. I really didn’t. I mean the ball was at the 40-yard line. We’re 1-for-4 in the red zone, so we gotta figure that part of it out.”

That’s not the type of comment that will likely sit well with Daboll who still figures to be a hot name this offseason when teams go looking for a new head coach. The rest of Buffalo’s season might be a little rocky.

What’s Next For the Patriots?

The Patriots pulled out a humongous win. Whether McDermott wants to give Belichick credit or not, the legendary head man does deserve acknowledgment for what his team did on Monday night, and throughout the season.

Belichick and Co. will get a week off in Week 14, but when they return, the Patriots will have their hands full against the Indianapolis Colts. Running back Jonathan Taylor has become the NFL’s leading rusher and Indy’s ground game presents an issue.

Here is a look at the schedule and the results from the 2021 season.

New England Patriots (9-4) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, at New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, at Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, New England Patriots 29 – OT

Week 7 – New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13

Week 8 – New England Patriots 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Week 9 – New England Patriots 24, at Carolina Panthers 6

Week 10 – New England Patriots 45, Cleveland Browns 7

Week 11 – New England Patriots 25, at Atlanta Falcons 0

Week 12 – New England Patriots 36, Tennessee Titans 13

Week 13 – New England Patriots 14, Buffalo Bills 10

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts at 8:20 pm ET – NFL Network – December 18

Week 16 – Buffalo Bills at 1 pm ET – CBS – December 26

Week 17 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 18 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9

