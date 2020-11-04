Why Stephon Gilmore Wasn’t Traded Explained: Report

The New England Patriots‘ Stephon Gilmore was one of the most talked-about players heading into the NFL trade deadline, but he wasn’t moved. FOX’s Jay Glazer explained why Gilmore stayed in New England.

COVID Protocols Might Have Kept Gilmore in New England

Glazer appeared on FS1 with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, and the former was asked why Gilmore wasn’t traded at the deadline with seemingly so much conversation going on around him.

Glazer attributed Gilmore staying in New England–and the relatively quiet trade deadline on a whole–to COVID-19 restrictions and the salary-cap constraints expected to come next season because of the decrease in salary cap as a result of the pandemic.

You can see the entire segment below:

Patriots’ Reported Asking Price Could Have Been a Factor

Gilmore remaining with the Patriots might also have a little something to do with the reported asking price from New England.

The Patriots reportedly wanted a first-round pick and a player for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

With the pandemic and such a high asking price, the Patriots didn’t hear an offer that was to their liking.

Patriots in a Position for a Turnaround?

With Gilmore locked in for the rest of the year and recovering from a knee injury, the Patriots might be in a position to generate a bit of a turnaround, Yes, the team is 2-5, but they will face the 0-8 New York Jets on Monday night with a chance to get off their four-game skid.

A win could help to establish so momentum, and who knows what happens from there.

