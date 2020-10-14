Stephon Gilmore’s Wife Sets the Record Straight on Controversial Dinner

The New England Patriots‘ Stephon Gilmore recently tested positive for COVID-19, and there are rumors he went to dinner with Cam Newton shortly after the latter tested positive for the virus. Gilmore’s wife Gabrielle says the dinner never happened, and she wants to set the record straight.

‘There was No Dinner Out’

You have to wonder how many times the wives, significant others, family members, and friends of professional athletes have to listen to and read incorrect statements about players. Apparently, Gabrielle had heard one too many falsehoods about her usually drama-free husband, and she didn’t stand for it continuing without pulling rank on the reporters.

There was no dinner out, I’m going to help you out so you guys stop reporting false news https://t.co/k9UxrnVWoQ — Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) October 13, 2020

Mrs. Gilmore’s tweet came as a quoted retweet of NESN’s Doug Kyed’s post, but the report that Stephon and Newton had gone to dinner originated with ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In any case, it was great to see Mrs. Gilmore clear the air on this subject.

It was important because the safety measures of the Patriots, Gilmore, and Newton could have been called into question had such a dinner taken place.

The Latest on Gilmore

From the beginning, Gilmore reported he was asymptomatic

Because of this, Gilmore is eligible to return a little sooner than some others who may have tested positives and are showing symptoms. If Gilmore can post two consecutive negative test results more than 24 hours apart, he could be on the field as early as Sunday’s rescheduled game against the Denver Broncos.

Because Gilmore was on the field and played every defensive snap against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, he wouldn’t have missed a game, despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest on Cam Newton

According to Newton’s dad Cecil, his son hasn’t shown any symptoms. However, Fox’s Jay Glazer reported on Saturday that Newton had yet to produce the necessary negative results.

That said, with the game not taking place until October 18, it would appear as though Newton has time to recover and to get back on the field. Because it will have been more than 10 days since Newton originally tested positive, there is a chance he could still return without the negative tests for Sunday’s game.

That obviously wouldn’t be ideal, but according to Cecil Newton, his son is “roaring” to play and ready to lead the Patriots offense again.

