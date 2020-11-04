Patriots Advised to Add Veteran Free-Agent Speedster

The Chicago Bears recently released veteran speedster Ted Ginn Jr. The New England Patriots have a void at the position and some are already calling for the team to reunite Cam Newton with Ginn, whom he played with for the Carolina Panthers.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Patriots ‘Should Give Ginn a Look’

The Bears initially demoted Ginn from his spot as a return man and turned to the recently signed Dwayne Harris for the role. Days later, the team pulled the trigger on releasing Ginn.

Another post-trade-deadline move: Bears have released veteran WR Ted Ginn, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

Ginn, 35, played in six games this season. He had three receptions for 40 yards and no touchdowns. As a return man, he’d be ineffective with five attempts for just 24 yards.

Despite limited production, Believe in Boston Sports’ Twitter account asked for the veteran to land with the Patriots.

Chicago Bears have released WR Ted Ginn Jr. The #Patriots should give him a look. He would bring a vet presence to the locker room. https://t.co/MPUl5ZnQB7 — BelieveInBostonSports.com 😷 (@BelieveBoston_) November 4, 2020

Ginn’s Stats and Skill Set

In Ginn’s career, he has always been able to stretch the field and command defense’s respect with his speed. In addition to using his speed as a receiver, he’s also been a top-notch return man with seven touchdowns in that role.

Does Ginn Have Anything Left?

The big question for Ginn is: how much does he have left in the tank? At 35, it’s clear he’s not the same speed merchant he once was, and the tape from Chicago doesn’t suggest he can be a game-changer.

That said, I believe he’s still worth a look for the Patriots who are sorely lacking experienced receivers. Ginn still has the ability to find open spots in zones and drawing some attention on go routes. That’s more than can be said for most guys on the team’s roster.

Also Read: