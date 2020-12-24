Tom Brady Slammed for ‘You-Won’t-Catch-Me-Dead’ Comment

Pardon the fans you left behind Tom Brady, but many of them are pretty sensitive about things these days. Apparently, even the weather is a trigger for some New England Patriots fans.

With their 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention. This will mark the first time since 2008 the team will have missed the postseason. That year, Brady was injured in Week 1 in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on this play.

Tom Brady ACL InjuryTom Brady's torn ACL injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. 2010-12-31T14:18:26Z

The Patriots won the game, finished 11-5 that season, but missed the playoffs as they came up on the short end of tiebreakers.

This year is much different.

It feels different, and quite honestly, many Patriots fans aren’t handling it well. It stings to some even more because Brady is having better results with Tampa Bay with Rob Gronkowski.

The Bucs aren’t without issues, but at 9-5, they are currently in the sixth seed in the NFC. Patriots fans are largely still dealing with separation anxiety from the future Hall-of-Famer, and are often interested any time he mentions his old team.

When he says something that comes off a bit dismissive, it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Brady: “You Won’t Catch Me Dead Living in the Northeast Anymore”

Brady was recently asked about the weather in Florida and how different it is from the climate he played in the first 20 years of his career.

His response, which is below, wasn’t received well by some.

It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today. I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday. I always came down to Florida late in the year — we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it. But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather and it’s been a great feeling.

While I’m sure he wasn’t the only one, WEEI’s Ken Laird took exception to the comments, and he made his feelings known.

WEEI in Their Feelings

Laird tweeted:

Brady is not the guy we thought he was! Where is the apology?? Read! https://t.co/AvNkF0iPB7 — Ken Laird (@KenLairdWEEI) December 17, 2020

Laird went to town with an emotional rant aimed at Brady. He said:

Brady’s jab at our weather was more than just mean, it was a from-the-heart moment that revealed he’s glad to be gone, and that he doesn’t remember his time here very fondly. A week later, he hasn’t even bothered to craft a token apology for having his words taken out of context. No, Brady doesn’t care about us. Worse, he probably regrets us. Brady could have stayed and completed the race, tougher though the final few miles may have been. It would have been a real-life Hollywood script, a near-perfect run from obscurity to the penthouse . . .

This is a lot.

It would appear we have an example of an angry fan looking to lash out because he’s faced with his team being mortal for the first time in over a decade. The target for his rage is the man many consider to be most responsible for the spoiling of an entire fanbase.

It’s pretty silly, actually, and not likely to be anything that keeps Brady up at night.

