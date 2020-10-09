Tom Brady Clowned For Inexcusable Error and ‘Sore-Loser’ Behavior

Tom Brady has had better nights.

Not only did his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 20-19 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, but Brady made an embarrassing error and refused to shake an old nemesis’ hand at the end of the game.

What Down Is It?

Despite being harassed all night by an active Bears pass rush that sacked him three times and hit him on eight other occasions, Brady didn’t play poorly on Thursday night.

He completed 25 of 41 passes for 253 yards and a TD. Had he led the team on a game-winning drive to finish the game, his numbers would have looked a lot better. Not only did the Bears thwart Brady’s attempt to pull out a dramatic victory, but the 43-year-old, future Hall-of-Famer also appeared to have a senior moment on the final play when he clearly forgot the first part of the down-and-distance situation.

Take a look as Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson breaks up the last-ditch effort, and watch Brady’s reaction.

Yep, that’s arguably the greatest of all time holding up four fingers as if the last incompletion was going to lead to fourth down, but in reality, his missed pass effectively ended the game due to a turnover on downs.

Social media let him have it; Even NBA Hall-of-Famers got in on the action.

It appeared that Tom Brady thought it was only 3rd down after his incomplete pass to Cameron Brate. pic.twitter.com/n3NFbZnH2o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2020

I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. 😧 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady after turning it over on downs pic.twitter.com/afV4NYCpon — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady thought it was 3rd down. It was not. It was 4th down. And the Buccaneers just lost. pic.twitter.com/P3OX2KTXFF — The Ringer (@ringer) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady thought it was 3rd down after a 4th down incompletion ended the game for Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/YF25w3rU3Y — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2020

JR Smith seeing Tom Brady forget it was 4th down pic.twitter.com/UFpWQYoavK — Bo Tilly 🇰🇷🤙🏾 (@BoTilly) October 9, 2020

Wow! Tom Brady didn’t realize it was 4th down… you forget things in your old age. #TNF pic.twitter.com/oDF1LAml8R — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 9, 2020

Truthfully, whether he knew it was fourth down or not, I’m not sure it would have mattered. I can’t imagine his throw would have been different if he’d known it was the last down. For what it’s worth, Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brady knew what down it was, but I’m not so sure about that.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Tom Brady knew it was 4th down. pic.twitter.com/yPYRShONzY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2020

Brady Showing Poor Sportsmanship?

At the end of the game, it’s customary for players to shake hands with the opponent. Opposing head coaches and quarterbacks usually have some sort of friendly exchange at the close of the contest.

It’s been done even during the pandemic, even if it’s a brief, socially-distanced acknowledgment.

However, Brady ran off the field and didn’t acknowledge Bears starter Nick Foles who was waiting for him at midfield. There is some history here as Foles is the quarterback who led the Philadelphia Eagles to an upset victory over Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

At the end of that game, Brady didn’t shake Foles’ hand. Social media took aim at this latest potential display of poor sportsmanship from Brady.

SORE LOSER TOM BRADY RUNS OFF THE FIELD WITHOUT SHAKING NICK FOLES’S HAND. AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/1clX6iziIg — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 9, 2020

nick foles is now 2-0 against tom brady tom brady is now 2-for-2 in refusing to shake foles' hand pic.twitter.com/sGX81MwT1P — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady didn't avoid shaking hands with Nick Foles. He just thought it was halftime. — Kyle Maskson (@KyleAMadson) October 9, 2020

Nick Foles is now 2-0 against Tom Brady. Brady refused to shake his hand after the game both times. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/5OVs0H774C — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) October 9, 2020

Foles didn’t have nearly as great of a game on Thursday as he did back in 2018 when he helped engineer a victory over Brady and the Pats, but at the end of the day, he’s still 2-0 over a legend.

Handshake or no handshake.

