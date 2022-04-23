Tom Brady ‘Knew Things Were Coming to an end’ With Patriots

T

he end of Tom Brady’s career with the New England Patriots will be talked about for eternity.

The departure of the greatest player in NFL history from the team that drafted him was the start of a chapter in Brady’s career that no one in New England saw coming. The storybook ending to his time in the NFL seemed to be hanging up his cleats with the Patriots.

That of course didn’t end up happening.

Brady went to Tampa Bay to play for the Buccaneers and ended up winning a Super Bowl in his first season in the NFC. Patriots fans pondered what could have been if he stayed in New England?

Fans got an insight into what that final year was like thanks to Brady’s ESPN+ series “The Man In The Arena,” finale. Both Brady and his father, Tom Brady Sr. talked about the end of his career in New England.

“I kinda had been through a personal journey, where I was maturing in different ways and different things were becoming priorities in my life,” Brady said via NESN. “I knew things were coming to an end.”

Brady knew that he needed a fresh start and thanks to his father, we might know why that was the case.

Everything was not Alright in New England

There was a lot of speculation regarding Bill Belichick and Brady’s relationship over the years. Fans and pundits began to wonder if the two were clashing with one another and how the duo were interacting with one another.

But one thing is for certain now, Brady wasn’t enjoying himself in New England during his final year as a Patriot.

“The only thing we want from our kids is to be happy,” Brady’s father said. “It became pretty obvious that he needed to make a change. It was wearing him down. It was beating him up.”

There seems to be no way to deny that Brady wasn’t enjoying himself in New England. The Patriots had no choice but to begin to prepare for life after Brady.

This isn’t the first time that Brady seemed unhappy. After starting the 2019 season 8-0 he talked about how miserable he was.

Tom Brady told NBC that he was "the most miserable 8-0 quarterback in the NFL" — Henry Coffey McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 2, 2019

A Successful Split

Looking at what has happened for both parties since the two sides split, both sides have come out of the move better than before.

Looking at Brady, he was able to win yet another Super Bowl ring and bolster what was already an impressive resume. After a brief retirement, Brady is returning to Tampa Bay where he will look to improve his Hall of Fame resume even more.

New England has been able to find their quarterback of the future in Mac Jones. They have been able to rebuild and recharge as they look to once again be one of the top teams in the AFC.

While they are not there yet, New England has been able to rebuild in a way that would have been difficult if Brady was still on the roster.

So while Brady leaving the Patriots was disappointing for fans it seemed like a move that both sides recognized as needing to happen.