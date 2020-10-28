Tom Brady Spoke to Friend About ‘Hopeless’ Situation

Sports Illustrated’s Peter King had a 10-minute conversation with former New England Patriots‘ quarterback Tom Brady, and he says the future Hall-of-Famer knew his old team’s QB situation was hopeless.

Tom Brady’s Mood Described as ‘Despondent’ After Playoff Loss

King drew a ton from a relatively short conversation with Brady shortly after the HOFer’s final game for the Patriots. According to King, he should have known Brady wasn’t coming back to the Patriots after the way their conversation went.

“If I had been smart, which I wasn’t, I would have come out of that room and said, ‘I do not think Tom Brady is going to be back with the Patriots,’” King said during an episode of Slow New Day with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark.

“Now, when I look back and try to reconstruct those 10 minutes, the one thing that I can’t help but think is that he knew, for a quarterback, New England was hopeless,” King said.

You can see the entire interview in the video below where King discusses a variety of NFL topics including the state of the Patriots franchise.

The Skills Position is in Need of an Overhaul

The Patriots missed in a major way on two wide receiver moves in 2019. They traded a second-round pick for Mohamed Sanu, who promptly got hurt and was subsequently cut ahead of the 2020 regular season. They also drafted wide receiver N’Keal Harry in the first round ahead of guys like the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf.

Harry is looking more like a bust every day, while Metcalf and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was also taken after Harry, have flourished. Those two moves were meant to replenish the aging skills position, but neither worked out.

Brady was down on Harry in 2019 and Sanu couldn’t stay on the field. Perhaps that’s why Brady knew that leaving for Tampa Bay, and potentially drawing the likes of Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown to Florida was his best course of action.

In 2020, the Patriots also may have missed on their tight end selections. The jury is still out on rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. However, it’s safe to say, neither man has made an impact through six games.

They have a combine one catch between them. If New England is going to have any hope of proving Brady’s perceived take on the team wrong, they have to beef up the weapons at receiver and tight end.

