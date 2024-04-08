Patriots Trade Proposal With Giants Would Land WR Compared to Garrett Wilson

Swapping first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft with the New York Giants wouldn’t land the New England Patriots a franchise quarterback, but it would get them a true go-to wide receiver, Malik Nabers, who’s been compared to a familiar Pats’ foe, New York Jets’ wideout Garrett Wilson.

That’s the proposal outlined by Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. He put together a scenario where the Patriots would “trade their 2024 third overall pick for the Giants’ sixth overall pick, 2024 second-round pick via Seahawks (47th overall), 2024 fourth-round pick (107 overall), 2025 first-round pick.”

Swapping first-rounders to get a second and fourth in return, as well as a first-round choice next year, would be a steal for the Patriots. Especially when “adding Nabers, who is either the draft’s second best or best wide receiver prospect depending on who you talk to, in addition to the extra picks listed above is a massive win. Right now, New England’s wide receiver room profiles as a group of WR3s at best,” according to Podell.

The deal would leave the Giants free to find their own QB1, either Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy. All three rate as fits for the quarterback-needy Pats, but New England might feel more comfortable trusting familiar veteran Jacoby Brissett with the reins in 2024, particularly if he has a true playmaker catching his passes.

Nabers qualifies thanks to what Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell describes as “Second-gear explosion” and a “killer mentality.” Those attributes have helped Wilson shine for the Jets, and Campbell noted how “Nabers’ overall style of play, with his speed, route-running, and yards-after-the-catch skills is reminiscent of Wilson. They also are almost identical in size, except Nabers looks stronger.”

Malik Nabers Has Garrett Wilson-Like Traits Patriots Need

Wilson had one of his best games against the Patriots as a rookie in 2022. The former Ohio State ace burned New England for six catches and 115 yards. He got open for another five receptions and 48 yards in Week 3 last season, per StatMuse.

Being able to stretch the field and attack with multiple moves out of his breaks has helped Wilson thrive. It’s what he did on this double move, out-and-up route to get behind the Pats’ coverage in 2022.

Nabers is also a “superb route-runner” who is “twitchy in and out of his breaks,” according to Campbell. Those skills showed up often during a final season at LSU that saw Nabers amass 89 catches, 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns, per Sports Reference.

His numbers were awesome, but so was Nabers’ flair for the spectacular. He routinely made splash plays like reeling in this nifty catch against Alabama, highlighted by CBS Sports College Football.

WHAT A CATCH BY MALIK NABERS! 😳 pic.twitter.com/7gv8WEbtAY — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 5, 2023

Most of his big plays were made outside the numbers, an area where the Patriots lack a natural playmaker. Incumbent receivers like Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeMario Douglas are better working between the hashmarks, often from the slot.

Adding Nabers would change that, while still leaving the Patriots with enough draft capital to address quarterback further down the line.

Malik Nabers Trade a Popular Idea for Patriots

Podell isn’t the only one who believes the Patriots trading with the Giants and taking Nabers makes sense. A similar proposal has also been put forward by NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein.

Doing a deal with the Giants wouldn’t mean taking the idea of grabbing a signal-caller from this year’s class off the table. Not when promising passers like Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. could still be on the board after the opening round. A pair of selections in the second round would put the Patriots within striking distance of a rookie QB ready to start at the pro level.

There’s a chicken and egg dilemma here. Should the Patriots go all in for a quarterback at the top of the draft? Throwing a first-rounder in at the deep end without adequate weapons to support him didn’t work for the Pats with Mac Jones, so why should it work this year?

Any would-be franchise QB will only live up to the title thanks to a quality supporting cast. That’s the theory, anyway, but a trade would let the Patriots draft a top target and also use additional picks to improve their talent at running back and along the offensive line.