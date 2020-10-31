Patriots Potential Trade Target Reiterates Desire to Be Moved

If the New England Patriots are still in the market for a receiver and based on recent injuries, they have to be, the Cincinnati Bengals speedster John Ross wants everyone to know he wants out of his current position.

“Just Trade Me If You Feel That Way”

Ross has grown increasingly upset with his lack of usage in the Bengals’ offense this year.

Ross’ desire to be dealt was first shared via his agent a few weeks ago, but the receiver doubled down on the concept on Friday.

It’s not a secret that i have requested a trade. Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when your not actually participating in it. Believe me, its not football that i don’t like. https://t.co/IlUg270jbI — Hank Moody (@WatchJRoss) October 30, 2020

Ross isn’t the first receiver to complain about not getting an opportunity on the field. A.J. Green was seen on the sidelines sharing similar sentiments earlier in the season. NFL insider Adam Caplan reported Ross has been trying to leave Cincy for a while, but the team is seemingly more comfortable with losing him for nothing in the offseason rather than taking an offer from interested teams.

#Bengals stance on John Ross has been the same since day one: They'd rather let him walk in March than get something for him now. There are teams interested in him, but they have not been willing to move him. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 30, 2020

A Healthy Ross Can Still Be a Weapon

The Patriots’ receiving corp was hurting in a major way prior to the injury bug taking a bite out of the beleaguered unit. After Julian Edelman’s knee procedure and N’Keal Harry’s complications from a concussion, there is even more uncertainty.

Yes, the Patriots have the likes of Isaiah Zuber, Mason Kinsey, and Kristian Wilkerson they can elevate from the practice squad, but the trio has a combined one reception between them with the former grabbing that last week on a pass from Newton.

Ross wouldn’t know the Patriots’ playbook, but he has far more NFL experience, and quite honestly, if he’s simply there to stretch the field for 20 snaps, his presence would give New England an element of speed they haven’t had this season–with all due respect to Damiere Byrd.

In case you’re unaware of what Ross can do on the field when being targeted for the deep ball, take a look at this play against the Patriots’ Week 8 opponent, the Buffalo Bills:

Time is Running Out

The NFL Trade Deadline is November 3, so the Patriots will have to pull the trigger on whatever deal(s) they’ve been pondering some time very soon. If they lose on Sunday, the trades could look very different than one that would bring Ross to Foxborough.

A loss on Sunday drops the team to 2-5, and outside of realistic contention. That could lead to the trade of veterans like Joe Thuney and Stephon Gilmore. If that’s the case, the Patriots will be in an unfamiliar, non-contending situation where the value of draft picks will supersede that of talented veterans who can help during the stretch run.

