Patriots O-Lineman Talks About His Near-Death Experience With Raiders

To put it plainly, things didn’t work out well for Trent Brown during his one season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did he appear to regress as a player, he also had an unfortunate, near-death experience that had him contemplating retirement because of the long recovery.

On Tuesday, November 16, Brown told reporters he “almost died” after “an IV mishap.” The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn tweeted a portion of the story.

Patriots OT Trent Brown said last year he almost died when an IV mishap caused air to enter his bloodstream prior to the Raiders' game against the Browns. He said it took him almost eight months to feel right again and he considered retiring. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) November 16, 2021

To make matters worse, the IV problem came just after Brown had battled back from COVID-19, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

What a crazy and frustrating 2 weeks for Trent Brown. Works his way back from COVID, now through no fault of his own, misses today with a scary medical mishap. https://t.co/d8BS9cpp1W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

When you consider everything that happened during Brown’s short and unfortunately eventful stint with the Raiders, it is easy to see why he was eager to come back to the New England Patriots where he helped win a Super Bowl.

How is Trent Brown’s Current Health?

Brown’s 2021 season got off to a rocky start. He injured his calf in the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Brown didn’t return to the lineup until Week 10 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Brown suffered a minor first-half injury against Cleveland, but it didn’t keep him off the field throughout. He returned to the Patriots offensive line and helped to anchor a unit that included a resurgent Isaiah Wynn, David Andres, Ted Karras and Shaq Mason.

It appears he will be ready to go on Thursday night when the Patriots head down south to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Can the Patriots Keep Rolling Against the Atlanta Falcons?

The only team in the NFL that is on a longer win streak than the Patriots’ current four-game run is the Tennessee Titans. New England looks to push their win streak to five games against a Falcons team that was just manhandled by the Dallas Cowboys 43-3.

On one hand, it is easy to imagine a team like the Patriots, that has been playing so well, will come in and add to the Falcons’ misery. That could happen, however, we must also be prepared to watch a desperate group of professionals eager to bounce back against a suddenly solid Patriots squad.

This is still the NFL and every team is dangerous. Bill Belichick’s primary charge–on a short week–is to ensure his team comes out ready to play. This could be a potential pitfall game for the Patriots considering it comes against a fledgling opponent on a short week.

Because of the dynamics, this could wind up being one of the Patriots’ toughest wins of the season. They will need Brown and the rest of the offensive line to set the tone for the offense, and to take some pressure off the defense.

