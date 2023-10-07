Patriots Pro Bowler Predicted to Bolt in Free Agency: Analyst

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown could command a big pay day next year despite a slow start by the team this season.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine projects that the 2019 Pro Bowler will leave New England for a bigger contract in 2024. Ballentine tabbed the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys as the most likely destinations.
“The Patriots should be interested in re-signing him, but that’s getting more expensive by the week,” Ballentine wrote. “The New York Jets should be willing to do whatever it takes to improve their pass protection, while the Dallas Cowboys could pivot from Tyron Smith to Brown.”
Ballentine noted that Brown “is proving that he can play left tackle”, which should lead to an upgrade over his two-year, $13 million deal. Brown has the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade among tackles this year, Ballentine wrote.
“His 84.2 overall grade is nearly 10 points higher than his previous career high [74.4] in 2021,” Ballentine added.
Trent Brown Among Three Questionable Offensive Linemen vs. Saints
Brown is dealing with injury for the second team this season as he is listed as questionable for the Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.
His chest injury kept him limited in practice on Friday, October 6. Brown previously missed the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins due to a concussion.
Besides Brown, the Patriots had nine others limited in practice on Friday. That includes fellow offensive linemen Riley Reiff, due to a knee injury despite his recent return from injured reserve, and Cole Strange, also due to a knee injury.
Strange missed the Week 4 blowout loss, 38-3, against the Cowboys after he played in the previous two games. He missed the 25-20 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to a knee injury, too.
Patriots Banged up at Running Back, on Defense
New England heads into a critical Week 5 game against the Saints banged up in other spots besides the offensive line.
Five defensive players plus running back Rhamondre Stevenson all remain questionable for Sunday’s game after limited participation in practice on Friday. The Patriots defense already took a big hit this week with rookie defensive back Christian Gonzalez going down with a season-ending shoulder injury at Dallas.
Injured Patriots on defense include linemen Christian Barmore (knee), Trey Flowers (foot), and Davon Godchaux (ankle). Defensive backs Jonathan Jones (ankle), Shane Wade (shoulder), and Cody Davis (knee) also remain in question.
New England addressed the defensive back depth issues with the J.C. Jackson trade, but head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t confirmed if Jackson will play against the Saints. The Patriots already Gonzalez out plus Jack Jones (hamstring) and Marcus Jones (labrum).
As for Stevenson, fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott could take on more carries if needed. Elliott had his best game as a Patriot in Week 3 when he rushed for 80 yards on 16 carries.
Stevenson, who had a 1,000-yard season in 2022, hasn’t matched that output in the early season with just 164 yards and a touchdown on 60 carries. Whether Stevenson or Elliott, the Patriots ground has yet to take off due to frequent deficits as Elliott pointed out in an October 4 press conference.