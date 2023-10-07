Patriots Pro Bowler Predicted to Bolt in Free Agency: Analyst

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown could command a big pay day next year despite a slow start by the team this season.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine projects that the 2019 Pro Bowler will leave New England for a bigger contract in 2024. Ballentine tabbed the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys as the most likely destinations.

“The Patriots should be interested in re-signing him, but that’s getting more expensive by the week,” Ballentine wrote. “The New York Jets should be willing to do whatever it takes to improve their pass protection, while the Dallas Cowboys could pivot from Tyron Smith to Brown.”

Trent Brown was dominant in Week 3 and has been a top 5 LT in football when on the field (2/3 games) this season. pic.twitter.com/XCi5MZFvmC — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 26, 2023

Ballentine noted that Brown “is proving that he can play left tackle”, which should lead to an upgrade over his two-year, $13 million deal. Brown has the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade among tackles this year, Ballentine wrote.