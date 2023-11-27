Patriots’ Juju Smith-Schuster: ‘Frustration’ Led to Argument With Coach

The Patriots are well into trainwreck territory here in 2023, following New England‘s unpalatable 10-7 loss to the Giants that drops the team to 2-9, worst in the AFC and third-worst in the NFL in general. That means there are plenty of hideous sights on which to focus, but here, the focus will be on one of the emblems of this season, fallen star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

After quarterback Mac Jones threw his second interception of the afternoon, on a short throw he telegraphed to Demario Douglas before Bobby Okereke stepped in front for the pick, NESN’s Dakota Randall spotted Smith-Schuster on the sideline having it out with wide receivers coach Troy Brown.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster and Troy Brown just had a heated sideline exchange after that interception. Smith-Schuster then slammed his helmet, sat down for a moment, and got back up to plead his case to Hunter Henry,” Randall reported on Twitter/X.

Asked about the exchange after the game, Smith-Schuster said, “It was just frustration of wanting to put points on the board. We had a great drive, we just didn’t finish. Just frustrated that had an opportunity to put points on the board and we didn’t.”

Patriots’ Mac Jones Pays Price for INT

Replays of the interception show that Smith-Schuster likely had a reason to be frustrated. He had gotten pretty soft coverage from the Giants defense and was open on the third-and-4 play. But Jones had pressure coming from Isaiah Simmons on an unblocked blitz to his left and got rid of the ball to Douglas before he could get hit.

It was a terrible throw, almost intended for Okereke. It was not entirely Jones’ fault, though, because someone clearly blew an assignment by not blocking Simmons.

Jones paid the price, however, because he was one to get benched, for the fourth time this season, and for the second straight game. Jones finished with 12 completions on 21 attempts, throwing for 89 yards and the two interceptions.

His quarterback rating was 27.8.

“It tough. I always just try to control what I can control and let the external factors be the external factors,” Jones said after the game. “Really just gotta look in the mirror again and keep going at it. That’s it. I’m not gonna quit so that’s all I can do. It’s my job to go out there and play well regardless of the circumstances. There’s no excuse not to. I just wasn’t on the same page as the offense today.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Been a Bust

That includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, whose sideline argument with Brown was part of a two-catch, 10-yard day that now runs his season stats to a mere 24 catches for 159 yards. The argument also took place within earshot of Jones.

The Patriots brought Smith-Schuster in, remember, on a three-year $25 million contract with the aim of having him be a veteran leader among the team’s young wide receivers as well as the No. 1 pass catcher on the roster. He had 78 catches for 933 yards last season, but is on pace for 37 catches and 238 yards this season.

Part of that can be blamed on Smith-Schuster’s balky knee. Part of that can be blamed on his declining skills. But part of that can be blamed on poor quarterback play, such as when Jones ignored an open JuJu Smith-Schuster on that fateful third-down play.

“I mean, the decision (Jones) made, he made. At the end of the day, I just — there’s just things that we need to work on. … (Don’t) force it, just take the points,” he told NESN.com.