Twitter Reacts to Cam Newton’s Crucial Fumble

The New England Patriots are on a four-game losing streak and the most-recent defeat was a tough one capped off by a crushing fumble from Cam Newton. The loss dropped the Patriots to 2-5 on the season, and into unfamiliar territory, firmly out of contention in the AFC East.

Twitter was abuzz with some noteworthy reactions to Newton’s game-ending turnover.

Twitter Reacts to the Fumble

Newton’s run had put the Patriots in a position to tie the game at the least, and there was still a good chance they could win it in regulation. Unfortunately, the fumble killed all of the dreams. Here’s a taste of how the Twitterverse reacted to the fumble.

Cam Newton last 3 games: 0 passing TD

5 interceptions

3 fumbles, 1 lost fumble The Patriots have lost 4 straight games. pic.twitter.com/UFQzcfGWxa — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2020

Justin Zimmer with the game saving play punching the ball out of Cam Newton’s hands. What a clutch, huge play for the #Bills. pic.twitter.com/Oqy5bN6xFL — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 1, 2020

Cam Newton is literally crying as he walks off the field. I feel so bad for the man. — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) November 1, 2020

Me actually thinking Cam Newton was gonna lead the Patriots on a game winning drive against the Bills pic.twitter.com/B7RQRarqZe — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CullerSports) November 1, 2020

The fumble is obviously going to stand out, but Cam Newton averaged 7.0 yards per attempt and had positive EPA throwing to this today: pic.twitter.com/9P8RkR9GvD — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) November 2, 2020

As Cam Newton took off, hope was there. We believed for one moment. Then in an instant it was gone. Newton's fumble sank the Patriots on Sunday and left the QB searching for answers. https://t.co/vosKIMo06H — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 1, 2020

Belichick Says He’s Sticking With Cam

Many will call for Newton to be replaced as the Patriots starting QB, but head coach Bill Belichick has already made it clear he’s sticking with the former No. 1 overall pick. Newton was much better on Sunday than he had been the last two games. This was by far his best game since returning from COVID-19, which I’m convinced had a bigger impact on him than he’s letting on.

In any case, staying with Newton is a clear indication Belichick hasn’t given up on the season–despite the team standing at 2-5 through Week 8 of the season. Logically, you’d have to guess the Patriots need to finish the season 7-2 the rest of the way to have a glimmer of hope of making the postseason. That would give them a 9-7 record, but it would still be a far cry from guaranteeing a postseason spot.

An 8-1 finish, which seems almost completely implausible at the moment, would give them a much better chance at 10-6. However, even that isn’t a sure thing with teams like the Bills still leading the division, and other squads like the Baltimore Ravens and perhaps the Indianapolis Colts appearing to be headed for wild card spots. There’s a lot of season left, but the Patriots have tons to do, and seemingly a lack of weapons to offer to Newton to help to augment his play.

Buckle up for the trade deadline on November 3, and we’ll see if anything promising comes out of that.

