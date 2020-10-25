Twitter Reacts to Cam Newton’s Disastrous Day

The New England Patriots and Cam Newton had an undeniably bad day on Sunday. The Patriots were pounded 33-6 at home, and Twitter let the QB hear about it.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Cam Newton is Benched After Massive Struggle

Newton looked awful on Sunday. There is really no other way to describe his performance. He finished a horrendous 9 for 15 with three interceptions, no touchdowns, and every one of his picks was his fault.

There other poorly thrown balls including a missed touchdown pass to a wide-open Damiere Byrd in the first quarter. Newton did draw a roughing the passer penalty on the play as the 49ers hit him low after he’d released the pass. However, the Patriots were forced to settle for a field goal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGyPU6VltAW/

Quite honestly, Bill Belichick had no other choice than to bench him for Jarrett Stidham.

Twitter Reacts to the Benching and the Performance

As predicted, social media showed Newton no mercy as they lambasted the 31-year-old veteran for his poor play. Take a look at the assault levied at Newton.

Cam Newton trying to get into the Patriots facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EoUCKzEd6s — ⁴💫 (1-15) (@PlayoffWatson) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton against the 49ers right now… pic.twitter.com/IR8yy05dlM — TPS (@TotalProSports) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton is throwing bounce passes like he's Luka Doncic — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton ain’t looked the same since COVID — Master (@MasterTes) October 25, 2020

Boy, everyone who wanted the Bears to sign Cam Newton or Andy Dalton are awfully quiet today. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) October 25, 2020

How the hell did this Cam Newton go toe to toe with Russell Wilson in Seattle a few weeks ago? — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 25, 2020

Good God the Patriots are awful; and it looks like my prediction of Cam Newton being a bust in New England is going to be correct. #lifewithouttombrady — dave smith (@davesportsgod) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton betting on himself pic.twitter.com/UfgAXvxGS7 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton sliding out of the lineup for Jarrett Stidham 😂pic.twitter.com/EewaIq6VIH — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 25, 2020

The internet has no chill, but there are some people who had valid points amidst the shade. It’s true, Newton hasn’t looked the same in any game he’s played since returning from COVID-19.

Last week’s game against the Denver Broncos was considered a bit of an aberration because the team hadn’t had much time to practice, and Newton was fresh off the COVID-19 reserve list.

This week’s game came after a full week of practice, but there was still something out of sync regarding Newton, and it resulted in more examples of poor accuracy and less-than-ideal timing.

Can he get things back on the right track? That’s something we’ll find out soon.

Jarrett Stidham Comes on and Doesn’t Do Much Better

Stidham was again given an opportunity to prove he deserves to be the man under center, but more bad habits reared their head for the second-year pro. Stidham threw an interception on his first drive as an inaccurate pass resulted in the team’s fourth pick of the day.

At that point, it appeared the Patriots QB room began to look like one of the worst position groups in the NFL. We’ve already seen Brian Hoyer lay a complete egg against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs four weeks ago, and to this point, we haven’t seen any Patriots QB step in the game and actually play well.

If Stidham isn’t the answer, and Hoyer surely isn’t, it’s clear Belichick has to turn back to Newton and hope to see him get back to the form he showed in the first three weeks of the season. At 2-4 heading into November, the Patriots are faced with a significant hill to climb and some unchartered territory for a Belichick-coached team.

Also Read: