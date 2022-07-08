Patriots’ New Free-Agent Signing Is On The ‘Roster Bubble’: Report

The ink is barely dry on the two-year contract the New England Patriots signed veteran hybrid player Ty Montgomery to, and he’s already being called a guy on the roster bubble, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Montgomery can play running back, wide receiver and he has experience as a kick returner. That versatility is likely what drew the Patriots to him in free agency.

Montgomery signed a two-year deal worth $3.6 million with just $300,000 guaranteed this offseason. New England didn’t take on a hefty cost, but Montgomery could fall a victim to the Patriots’ depth and a youth injection at every position and role he could aim to fill.

Which Wide Receivers Could Bump Ty Montgomery?

In 14 games with the New Orleans Saints in 2021, Montgomery caught 16 passes for 95 yards. Those aren’t numbers that jump off the page, but he has experience as a slot receiver.

Suddenly, the receiver position in New England has become a bit crowded. The team may only keep six receivers heading into Week 1 of the regular season. DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, rookie Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne are seemingly no-brainers.

The other two spots could come down to veteran Nelson Agholor, second-year pro Tre Nixon and Montgomery. A poor or less-than impacting showing at training camp and/or the preseason from Agholor could lead to his release.

That might open the door for Montgomery, but it still feels like a longshot that he makes the team primarily as a receiver.

Which Running Backs Could Bump Ty Montgomery?

The RB room might be an even tougher one for Montgomery to join. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson figure to get the bulk of the opportunities.

Veteran James White will get every opportunity to prove the Patriots still need his presence. New England also drafted two running backs in April. Pierre Strong Jr and Kevin Harris also to figure to make things a little tight for the Patriots.

If Montgomery makes the team at running back, it might be because one or more backs suffered a serious enough injury to force the Patriots to take a long look down the depth chart.

Which Return Specialists Could Bump Ty Montgomery?

The best chance for Montgomery to stick with the Patriots is as a kick returner. He has had experience in this role in every year of his career besides 2017.

The best option on the Patriots roster for this role is rookie Marcus Jones. He proved in college at Houston and Troy that he has the potential to be an All-Pro return man. NFL.com talent evaluator Lance Zierlein compared him to Kansas City Chiefs great Dante Hall.

If New England keeps Jones as a punt return and slot corner, Montgomery could emerge as the man to handle kick-off returns. Otherwise, the Patriots might be eating the $300,000 guaranteed to Montgomery after they release him ahead of the start of the season.

