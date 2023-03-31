Former Patriots Star Cut by NFL Network After Arrest

A former New England Patriots star is among the recent cuts at NFL Network

After his arrest on December 19 stemming from an altercation in West Hollywood on December 9 according to Sports Illustrated, Willie McGinest was charged on March 2 with two felony counts stemming from an altercation in December 2022.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed to USA Today that McGinest was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.

Now McGinest will not be returning to his job as an analyst for the NFL Network according to Front Office Sports.

Willie McGinest Apologized for the Incident

On December 23, 2022, McGinest apologized for the incident.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” he wrote in a statement. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility. To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become,” McGinest added.

McGinest also expressed his disappointment as he considers himself a role model to the younger generations.

“It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened,” McGinest said. “This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection—mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

Former Patriots Coach Believes Bill Belichick Could Transition to a New Role

As Bill Belichick continues to get older, his days on the sidelines are nearing their end but Charlie Weiss believes that Belichick could transition to a front-office role.

Weiss appeared on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show” recently and stated that he could see Belichick transferring to a general manager role.

“I could see him being the GM but not the coach,” Weis said. “You’re not going to get any better than him as coach. He’s the greatest coach ever in most people’s eyes. I don’t think he’d want to take a step down from there. I can see a point eventually where you end up transitioning — let’s say (Jerod) Mayo’s the guy. I could see a point eventually where Mayo’s the guy and Bill’s running the front office.”

Belichick and the Patriots are entering an important 2023 season. New England has gone four seasons without a playoff win and missed the postseason entirely in 2022. If the Patriots continue to struggle it might be time for New England to move on from the head coach.