‘Spicy’ Zach Wilson Sends Strong Message to Patriots

Despite the New England Patriots‘ gritty win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Gang Green’s Zach Wilson seems determined not to be intimidated by the former’s domination over his team.

After the Patriots scored a 22-17 road win over the Jets on Sunday, Wilson was asked about New England’s 13th consecutive win over New York. The second-year quarterback seemed miffed when he abruptly said: “we’ll see these guys again in two weeks.”

It’s actually three weeks away because of the bye, but we get it. Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna called it “easy bulletin board material.”

Feels like east bulletin board material for the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/g3IH22Z5pi — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 31, 2022

While Wilson threw for 355 yards and two TDs, his performance was hardly one that should evoke a ton of confidence in the teams’ upcoming rematch on November 20.

Dissecting Zach Wilson’s Troubling Day Vs. Patriots

Wilson was picked off three times. Patriots veteran Devin McCourty had two of those interceptions, while linebacker Ja’Whuan Bentley had the other. Every one of Wilson’s interceptions was a head-scratching decision.

The first one to Bentley was a throw Wilson sailed as he attempted to hit a receiver running a shallow crossing route. It couldn’t have been placed in Bentley’s hands any cleaner. The first pick he threw to McCourty was his worst of the day.

After scrambling around to create some time, Wilson was running toward the sidelines and seemingly trying to throw the ball away. However, he was a bit non-committal with his efforts and the throw remained in the field of play. The Patriots’ heady veteran settled underneath on the sidelines to secure the turnover.

The last pick came in the fourth quarter with the Jets trying to get something going offensively. Again, a poorly thrown and floated pass landed in McCourty’s arms and killed the realistic chance the Jets had of winning the game.

While the Patriots prevailed, they have their own quarterback to worry about as Mac Jones didn’t play much better than Wilson–if at all.

Mac Jones Wasn’t Much Better

Jones had a TD pass to Jakobi Meyers and another interception on Sunday. He now has three TD passes and seven interceptions on the season. Jones should have had another pick and this one would have been a potential backbreaker for the Patriots.

Jones and Meyers had an apparent miscommunication in the second quarter, with the Patriots attempting to drive. Jones threw to the outside when Meyers was expecting a pass inside. It landed in the hands of Jets defensive back Michael Carter II, and it was returned for what briefly looked like an 84-yard pick-six.

Roughing the passer erases a brutal 84-yard pick six thrown by Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/H6mByt9emG — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 30, 2022

However, thankfully for Jones and the Patriots, the play was called back after a questionable roughing the passer call against the Jets’ John Franklin-Myers. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the referee told him Franklin-Myers hit Jones too hard, which triggered the roughing call.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh asked for an explanation from refs on costly John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) roughing the passer call that negated a pick-6 they said #Patriots QB Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) ‘was hit too hard’ 🧐: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight What the heck @NFLOfficiating?! pic.twitter.com/qsaZCYCETE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 30, 2022

If that play had stood, the Patriots might have lost this game, as they would have gone into the half down 17-3. Considering Jones and the offense were having a tough time getting anything going, it is easy to see how this could have been a backbreaker.

Jones threw for 194 yards and ran for 19 while being sacked six times. He needs to be better moving forward if New England is going to be a playoff team.