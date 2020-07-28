Giants Rookie Shares Motivational Message to Fans After Inking Deal

With less than 24 hours until the New York Giants kick off the start of their training camp for the 2020 NFL season, Big Blue announced the signings of the entire rookie draft class.

High-profile additions such as 1st-round pick Andrew Thomas and 2nd-round steal Xavier McKinney headlined the nine of 10 rookies all to put pen to paper on Monday. With that said, if you’ve followed the draft classes journey in any sort of capacity this offseason, chances are Darnay Holmes has quickly catapulted himself atop your personal list of rookies you’re most excited about seeing take the gridiron in 2020.

If for whatever reason he’s not, the motivational message Holmes shared with his Twitter followers alongside a photo of him signing his rookie contract will certainly do the trick.

FOR MOTIVATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY.. for all those who are out there thinking they can’t achieve whatever they are striving for… remain brave and courageous. We all can go pro & my professional lifestyle may not be yours but yours is beautiful! Figure out your way of living and stay devoted to achieving that. I remember when I thought I wasn’t going to be at this stage I am at now, but if it’s meant to be it’s going to happen but if I didn’t believe it wouldn’t have happen. GOD IS MY SOURCE, & he has a plan for you that’s beyond your vision and his plan is a great plan. Stay committed because that opportunity is going to come.

Holmes Put the Work in this Offseason

While the global pandemic has made this offseason unlike any other in recent memory, that hasn’t stopped Holmes from taking the bull by the horns and putting his best foot forward.

Holmes has been spotted on numerous occasions this summer getting in workouts with fellow Giants teammates such as Saquon Barkley and Jabrill Peppers, as shown below.

Holmes Has Received the Stamp of Approval From All-Time Greats

A quick glimpse into Holmes’ work ethic and clear drive to be great, and you can see why a sub-6-foot, mid-round cornerback has drawn such rave reviews from numerous NFL Hall of Famers.

Holmes blew away Deion Sanders at the NFL combine, with the now-NFL Network analyst deeming his workout “flawless” and “unbelievable.” Certainly quite the compliment from a man who many perceive as the greatest cornerback in league history.

However, the praise didn’t stop there, 4x-All-Pro selection Aeneas Williams pegged Holmes as ‘a steal’ for Big Blue, lauding his “willingness to seek mentorship and his natural leadership.”

Lastly, it was 11x-Pro Bowler Rod Woodson who hit the nail on the head when discussing Holmes with ESPN earlier this offseason.

“He might be the sleeper [defensive back] in the draft,” Woodson said. “I know he was taken in the fourth round. But I like his mindset. No coach can measure one’s heart and one’s mind until you start playing.”

Holmes will certainly have a battle on his hands to nail down the Giants’ starting nickel spot. Incumbent Grant Haley still remains on the roster, while former college cornerback Julian Love is also expected to be given a shot to compete at the position.

In the words of Holmes himself, “if it’s meant to be it’s going to happen.”