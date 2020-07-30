Markus Golden Gives Critical Update on Giants Future: Report

Safe to say Markus Golden’s offseason has not gone quite the way he had expected. Certainly not after entering free agency on the heels of a double-digit sack campaign and still on the right side of 30-years-old.

However, here we are today, as Golden received essentially no bites from other teams on the open market. In return, allowing the New York Giants to retain his services due to the seldom-used May 5 Tender, a tactic some may consider a loophole, while others, a sound business decision.

Either way, Golden has little to no leverage at the moment. He can no longer seek contracts from other suitors, while his salary is cemented in at an extremely team-friendly price of just $4.125M.

It’s easy to see why Golden may still hold a bit of a grudge for the way things have played out this summer. This has led some to question whether Golden would use his final playing card, sit out the entirety of the 2020 NFL season and re-enter free agency in 2021. However, that no longer seems to be on the table.

Golden Reportedly Informs Giants He Will Report to Camp, Sign Tender

According to NJ Advance Media’s Art Stapleton, Golden is ready to return to East Rutherford. Big Blue’s leading sack artist from last season has reportedly informed the Giants that he will be “reporting to camp soon” and sign his tender upon arrival.

Golden’s delay in arriving at camp can be attributed to “personal matters” he had to take care of, per New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

My understanding is Markus Golden has informed #NYGiants he will be reporting to camp soon and ultimately jump into the first round of COVID-19 testing protocols while also signing his tender, a source confirmed.@NYPost_Schwartz says Golden had personal matters to finish up. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 29, 2020

Could Giants Look to Team Up Golden With Notable FAs?

The Giants suddenly find themselves in a good place when it comes to their finances. With the release of ex-Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas and Nate Solder’s decision to opt-out of the upcoming season, the G-Men now have between $10 million and $13 million of additional salary cap space, according to Giants Wire.

That type of money would be enough to potentially reel in one of the few big-dogs left on the open market, namely Everson Griffen or Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney has been a player that has enamored Giants fans since before free agency opened, mainly due to the team’s supposed interest in the former 1st-overall pick. However, GM Dave Gettleman and the Giants’ brass have steered clear of Clowney for the entirety of this offseason. That could change now, as Clowney’s price tag has almost certainly dropped as we are nearing August and he still remains unsigned.

Griffen, on the other hand, is five years the senior of Clowney, yet arguably more productive than Clowney in recent years.

The 32-year-old edge defender has reportedly “narrowed down” his list of destinations in recent days and will likely be looking to sign with a Super Bowl contending team.

However, New York’s influx of cap space and questions on the edge of their defense may offer Griffen the type of money and playing time that other potential suitors may lack.