Conflicting Reports Whether Giants Have Retained Markus Golden

The deadline for New York Giants‘ leading sack artist, Markus Golden, to seek employment elsewhere has passed…or has it?

When the G-Men placed the seldomly-used UFA Tender on Golden this offseason, otherwise known as the “May 5 tender”, the belief was that if Golden failed to land a contract with another team prior to July 22nd at 4:00 pm ET, the Giants would retain his rights.

Upon the perceived 4:00 pm deadline passing on Wednesday, social media was hit with a wrath of ecstatic Giants fans catching wind that Big Blue had retained their best edge defender from sources such as the now-deleted tweet from NFL Update, shown below.

Problem is, tweets such as this one appeared to contradict the verdict that had been spewed to Giants fans over recent weeks.

Is Golden’s Deadline July 22 or July 28?

NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton had been reporting for some time now that he had been informed that Golden’s deadline “was moved to the 28th” to coincide with the start of training camp. Stapelton added that the NFL Operations rules and dates per the league’s website “appeared to confirm that” as it claimed the deadline to be “the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever comes later.”

However, following the original 4:00 p.m. deadline on Wednesday, Stapleton took to Twitter to inform his followers that he’s “reached out to NFL to get further clarification” on the Golden situation, but that it appears Golden’s rights have indeed reverted back to the Giants.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano doubled-down on that sentiment, reporting that the belief in the Giants’ building today is that “Golden can only sign with them if he wants to play this season.”

The Giants believe that as of today, LB Markus Golden can only sign with them if he wants to play this season. Golden's"May 5 tender" allowed him to shop for a better offer until July 22 "or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later." … — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) July 22, 2020

Golden Can Still Sign Elsewhere

While it appears the highly-debated deadline for Golden’s UFA Tender has officially passed, his return to the Giants is not yet set in stone.

While Golden can no longer sign elsewhere at the moment, he is allowed to play elsewhere this season if he waits until after Week 10.

With that said, the likelihood of that coming to fruition is slim to none, as Golden had struggled to sniff interest on the open market despite a highly productive 2019 campaign.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Golden, a Bargain Get for NY

Golden performed brilliantly in his first season with the Giants. Playing on a prove-it deal following a number of injury-plagued seasons with the Cardinals, Golden put forth one of the most dominant seasons by a Giants edge defender in recent memory.

Golden appeared in all 16 games for New York last season, leading the team with 10 sacks, marking the first Giants defender to record double-digit sacks since Jason Pierre-Paul (12.5) back in 2014.

The outside linebacker’s production went well past just his sack numbers, as he also ranked within the top 15 league-wide in both tackles for loss and quarterback hits.

The Giants showed their hand this offseason in their perceived value of Golden. While his numbers were impressive, he’s not a player they’re willing to build around. With that said, adding him back into the fold along with the likes of highly intriguing second-year player Oshane Ximines and free-agent addition Kyler Fackrell will only help Big Blue’s mission to get after opposing quarterbacks.

Not to mention Golden will be doing so on an absurdly low price tag of just $4.125 million.