Giants Claim Ex-Broncos, Colts Speedy Defender Off Waivers

A day after the New York Giants lost cornerback DeAndre Baker to the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, the team counteracted that move by adding a new face to their defensive back’s room.

The Giants were awarded cornerback Shakial Taylor off waivers on Tuesday. The 6-foot 181-pound defender had been released by the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Taylor appeared in five games in 2019 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kansas. On the season, Taylor accounted for seven tackles and one pass defended. However, he failed to stick around Indy for the entirety of his rookie campaign, as the Colts cut ties with the corner on November 25 of last year. He was claimed off waivers the following day by the Broncos, yet didn’t appear in a single game during his Denver career.

In New York, Taylor will join the likes of Sam Beal, Corey Ballentine and Montre Hartage amongst others battling for playing time opposite big-ticket free-agent addition, James Bradberry.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Taylor’s Size & Speed Intrigues