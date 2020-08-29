Giants Backup QB Outplays a ‘Struggling’ Daniel Jones in Scrimmage

The New York Giants offense shined during Friday night’s Blue-White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium, moving up and down the field with ease. That is, when backup Colt McCoy was quarterbacking the offense.
Daniel Jones, on the other hand, was marred with all too familiar struggles. The perceived franchise quarterback led the Giants offense to just three points on his lone red zone visit. Big Blue’s offensive line didn’t do him many favors, as they made Lorenzo Carter look like the second coming of Lawrence Taylor, beating rookie Andrew Thomas and fellow tackle Cam Fleming readily. The latter of which, NorthJersey.com’s Matt Lombardo likened to a turnstile.
Jones, whose play earned him a placement on ESPN’s Jordan Raanan’s “strugglers” list, finished the night going a respectable 8-for-11 passing. However, he was sacked on four occasions, including putting the football on the ground following a strip-sack by the aforementioned Carter, a sight all too familiar for Giants fans. Jones notably led the NFL with a staggering 18 fumbles in 2019.
The quarterback showed glimpses of brilliance, including going 4-for-4 following a three-and-out to begin the game, highlighted by hitting wide receiver Darius Slayton on the numbers for a big gain on a slant pass.
Colt McCoy Stars
While Jones’ performance left much to be desired, backup Colt McCoy put his best foot forward towards his goal of nailing down the QB2 gig in New York. McCoy’s play on Friday night caught the eye of Giants.com’s Dan Salomone who highlighted the Texas Longhorns legend as a scrimmage standout.
Like [Dion] Lewis, McCoy was a veteran addition to the team this off-season at a position led by a promising up-and-comer. They both showed that they can be more than an experienced presence. McCoy was on the throwing end of Lewis’ aforementioned receptions. He also made some big passes to wide receivers David Sills, Austin Mack, and Corey Coleman.
Salomone wasn’t the only one to heap praise on the 10-year veteran following the scrimmage, as head coach Joe Judge zeroed in on McCoy’s experience as a prime catalyst for his success.
I think [Lewis and McCoy] both had good camps…Colt does a nice job of managing the game. He has a lot of savvy out there to really find the open receiver, he has a lot of poise in the pocket to sit back there when the pass rush is coming. He has that clock in his head from being so experienced in his career that he knows when to get the ball out. He’s been productive for us along the way and we’re happy with his progress.
Not to be outdone, Jason Garrett prodigy, Cooper Rush, looked right at home operating within the Giants offense, as highlighted by the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard.
Cooper Rush opened the second half by directing a 13-play, 66-yard touchdown drive. That included a heads-up play when Rush grabbed a low snap from center Tyler Haycraft off the turf and hit wideout C.J. Board down the right numbers for a first down. Rush followed offensive coordinator Jason Garrett from Dallas and seems to have a clear understanding of how to move the chains in this offense.
