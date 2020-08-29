Giants Backup QB Outplays a ‘Struggling’ Daniel Jones in Scrimmage

The New York Giants offense shined during Friday night’s Blue-White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium, moving up and down the field with ease. That is, when backup Colt McCoy was quarterbacking the offense.

Daniel Jones, on the other hand, was marred with all too familiar struggles. The perceived franchise quarterback led the Giants offense to just three points on his lone red zone visit. Big Blue’s offensive line didn’t do him many favors, as they made Lorenzo Carter look like the second coming of Lawrence Taylor, beating rookie Andrew Thomas and fellow tackle Cam Fleming readily. The latter of which, NorthJersey.com’s Matt Lombardo likened to a turnstile.

Jones, whose play earned him a placement on ESPN’s Jordan Raanan’s “strugglers” list, finished the night going a respectable 8-for-11 passing. However, he was sacked on four occasions, including putting the football on the ground following a strip-sack by the aforementioned Carter, a sight all too familiar for Giants fans. Jones notably led the NFL with a staggering 18 fumbles in 2019.

The quarterback showed glimpses of brilliance, including going 4-for-4 following a three-and-out to begin the game, highlighted by hitting wide receiver Darius Slayton on the numbers for a big gain on a slant pass.

Colt McCoy Stars

While Jones’ performance left much to be desired, backup Colt McCoy put his best foot forward towards his goal of nailing down the QB2 gig in New York. McCoy’s play on Friday night caught the eye of Giants.com’s Dan Salomone who highlighted the Texas Longhorns legend as a scrimmage standout.