Tom Brady to Giants Legend: ‘I’m Getting Tired of Your Gloating’

Monday marked the 43rd-birthday for, by most accounts, the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ prized free-agency acquisition, Tom Brady, has accomplished more than essentially any player on an NFL football field. With that said, there is one thing that has eluded the shoo-in Hall of Famer over his luxurious 20+ year career.

That, of course, is his inability to defeat a New York Giants football team in a Super Bowl, as Big Blue has knocked off Tom Terrific on multiple occasions in the big game, once in 2007 and again in 2011.

Strahan Throws Jab in Birthday Shoutout to Brady

One of the key cogs in New York’s Lombardi Trophy haul over Brady, Giants legend and Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, thought Brady’s birthday would be the perfect setting to remind the QB of these faulters.

Strahan took to Twitter on Monday to give Brady a not-so endearing Birthday shoutout, attaching a photo of himself celebrating a sack of the then-Patriots quarterback from New York’s Super Bowl XLII victory.

Happy Birthday, Tom Brady! Enjoy the day my brotha. Yes, I had to use this photo AGAIN.

Happy birthday, @TomBrady! Enjoy the day my brotha. Yes, I had to use this photo AGAIN 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CGc9odwra8 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 3, 2020

Brady Stikes Back at Strahan

Brady was quick to fire back, reminding the Good Morning America host and Fox NFL Sunday analyst that while he’s busy breaking down and analyzing games, Brady’s still playing it.

Thanks, Mike. Guess we’ll just have to run it back…on a football field…where I still go to work every day.

Thanks, Mike. Guess we’ll just have to run it back…on a football field…where I still go to work every day…😉 https://t.co/MHzPWtIDJa — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

Yet, the exchange didn’t stop there, as Brady took to the comments to call out Strahan on his celebratory ways. “I’m getting tired of your gloating!!! It’s been 13 years!!!” Brady exclaimed to the 7x-Pro Bowler.

Strahan’s response was a lot less braggadocious, proclaiming to Brady that “it’s all I have to hang on to,” adding that its “all love and respect my brotha.”

Gronk Gives Brady Best Birthday Gift Ever

Strahan wasn’t the only prominent former or current NFL player to wish Brady a very special Happy Birthday.

As Brady sets to embark on a new chapter in his career, he’ll be doing so with arguably his favorite receiving target of all-time. Tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement this offseason following a one-year layoff in hopes of helping Brady drag the Buccaneers out of mediocrity and into Super Bowl contention. It’s clear by the sounds of Gronk’s take, he’s well aware of his worth.

“Happy 43rd birthday, Tom,” Gronkowski said in a birthday shoutout video to Brady, via the Bucs Twitter account. “What better present than throwing the football to me? You’re welcome, baby. Happy birthday. Enjoy your day. See you on the field.”

Gronkowski and Brady are one of the most prolific duos to ever step foot on a football field. Brady has connected with the 5x-Pro Bowl tight end on 78 touchdowns over their careers, one away from tying Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for fourth-most in NFL history.