Giants Sign Top Free-Agent Defensive Back: Report

The New York Giants have finally pulled the trigger. After months of rumored interest between both parties, the team has reportedly agreed upon a one-year, $7.5 million deal with defensive back Logan Ryan, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ryan, one of the top free-agents available since March, struggled to find a market that suited his lofty contract demands this summer, which were reportedly as high as $10 million per year at one point. However, that has quickly changed, thanks to a slight drop in money and the hiring of agent Joe Segal as new representation in recent days.

The Berlin, New Jersey native who played his college ball at nearby Rutgers University took to Twitter shortly after word broke of his deal, to voice his excitement of a return home.

What Position Will Ryan Play in NY?

Now that we are certain Ryan will be donning a Giants uniform this season, the next obvious question is what position will he play in 2020? A cornerback for the entirety of his seven-year pro career thus far, Ryan turned heads earlier this month when Ian Rapoport reported that the 29-year-old was pitching himself as a safety to potential suitors.

However, a quick glimpse at the game tape along with his production and you realize, Ryan has been playing a pseudo-safety role for quite some time.

Ryan was moved around tons during his time with the Tennessee Titans, none more than in 2019, where he went on to enjoy a career season. Ryan posted career-highs in tackles (113) and sacks (4.5) this past year, the second consecutive season he’s recorded at least four sacks. Certainly not your typical cornerback numbers.

