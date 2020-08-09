Giants Plan to Sign Ex-Panthers Cornerback: Report

While it may not be the big-splash addition many New York Giants fans were hopeful for, Big Blue has turned to a familiar face in hopes of bolstering their secondary.

According to NorthJersey.com and USA Today, the Giants intend to sign veteran free-agent cornerback Ross Cockrell, should he clear the camp-entry COVID-19 testing.

Per the report, Cockrell visited the Giants on Saturday, just one day after starting cornerback DeAndre Baker was formally charged on four counts of robbery with a firearm, and just two days following Sam Beal’s decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season.

Cockrell Returns to New York

The 29-year-old Cockrell, who last played with the Carolina Panthers one season ago, will have a homecoming of sorts upon his likely arrival in New York. Cockrell will once again join James Bradberry in the Giants secondary, as the two were teammates in Carolina last year.

Cockrell’s signing will also mark the beginning of his second stint in a Giants uniform. Cockrell was traded to New York from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the 2017 NFL regular season. The Duke alumn went on to appear in all 16 games with the Giants that season, making nine starts and recording three interceptions and 11 passes defended.