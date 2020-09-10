Giants ‘Super Bowl XXV-Era Classics’ Headline Uniform Schedule

When the New York Giants take the field Monday night to face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’ll not only be kicking off their 2020 NFL season, but also the 30th anniversary celebration of their 1990 championship team. While New York will don their typical home blue uniforms in Week 1, Big Blue will turn the clock back later on in the year, rocking “special throwback uniforms” as an ode to the former glory days.

Giants to Wear Fan-Favorite Throwbacks in Week 8

New York will breakout the crispy-white throwbacks just once this season, a Week 8 bout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game that Giants fans likely hold near and dear to their hearts.

Quarterback Daniel Jones made his first career start against Tampa Bay in Week 3 of last season. Leading Big Blue to a magical 18-point comeback from behind win, thanks to a 364-yard, four-total touchdown performance.

The Giants originally released their beloved “color rush” uniforms in 2016, a remastered version of the uniforms the team wore for 20 seasons from 1980 through 1999. A run that includes the capturing of not one, but two Lombardi Trophies for the franchise.

The uniforms feature white tops on white bottoms with blue and red stripes and a swapping of the customary “ny” helmet decal and gray facemask for the “GIANTS” decal and white facemask.

Giants’ Bad History With Alternative Uniforms

Since reintroducing the uniforms, the G-Men have been met with rave reviews, with fans clamoring for the team to make the unis the team’s official away threads. Unfortunately, while they may look good, their play in the uniforms has not been nearly as pretty.

Big Blue has worn the throwback uniform on four occasions since it’s debut, never once winning a game wearing them. Even worse, the Giants have been outscored 106 to 60 during those games.

Here’s to hoping these beauties don’t suffer the same fate as the infamous red tops. The Giants actually wore red jerseys from 1937 through 1953 before switching to their current blue color scheme. In 2004 they decided to bring back the reds as an alternative, sparingly wearing them from 2005 through 2007. New York would go on to lose three of their four games in the jerseys before opting to scrap them altogether.

Full Uniform Schedule

Week 1 vs. PIT – Blue

– Blue Week 2 @ CHI – White

– White Week 3 vs. SF – Blue

– Blue Week 4 @ LAR – White

– White Week 5 @ DAL – Blue

– Blue Week 6 vs. WAS – Blue

– Blue Week 7 @ PHI – White

– White Week 8 vs. TB – Classic

– Classic Week 9 @ WAS – White

– White Week 10 vs. PHI – Blue

– Blue Week 11 – Bye

– Bye Week 12 @ CIN – Blue

– Blue Week 13 @ SEA – White

– White Week 14 vs. AZ – Blue

– Blue Week 15 vs. CLE – Blue

– Blue Week 16 @ BAL – White

– White Week 17 vs. DAL – Blue

