Giants Owner’s Choice Words for 1st-Rounder: ‘Embarrassing to the Organization’

Despite being a Jim Thorpe Award Winner (top defensive back in college football) and a consensus All-American, several NFL teams left DeAndre Baker off of their 2019 draft boards. The New York Giants were not one of those teams, a decision that just one year and four months later, the franchise and it’s co-owner John Mara clearly appear to be regretting.

“Obviously, it’s something that’s embarrassing to the organization,” Mara told the media on Thursday, in regards to Baker’s offseason arrest. “It’s something that we’re going to deal with.”

No Red Flags?

Despite the team’s disappointment, Mara assured that there was “no indication” of this type of behavior when vetting Baker during the draft process, piggybacking on similar comments made from GM Dave Gettleman just one day earlier.

“We certainly did not see that coming,” Mara proclaimed. “It was very disappointing to see that happen. The DeAndre thing was a shock. There was no indication coming out of college… I listen very closely in those draft meetings when they talk about players and their backgrounds and whatnot, and particularly when you’re talking about a first-round player. There was no indication that we should be concerned about any criminal activity. That was a big disappointment.”

Mara Hints at Baker’s Release

Gettleman notably pegged “timing” as the key reason why the Giants didn’t simply cut bait with Baker after the arrest when speaking to the media on Thursday. It now appears that “timing” is quickly approaching, as Mara stated that a decision on Baker’s future with the team would be “made sooner rather than later.”

This, of course, comes less than 24-hours after SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported that representatives of Baker are expecting the cornerback to be released from the Giants this week.

It appears that DeAndre Baker’s time with the Giants, and maybe even his NFL career, is about to come to an end. Baker, who is awaiting trial in Florida on four felony counts of armed robbery, is expecting to be released by the Giants this week, according to someone close to the 22-year-old cornerback.

The almost inevitable release of Baker ahead of the start of the regular season will likely lead to a money battle between the two parties. New York will likely attempt to recoup the cornerback’s $5.675 million signing bonus from his rookie deal as well as any potential guaranteed money they can void.

Baker, 22-years-old, has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, and if convicted will face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.