Giants Release Former Top-15 Draft Pick

The release of Ryan Connelly on Saturday has now been given a run for its money as the most surprising New York Giants roster move of the weekend.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman, a former top-15 NFL Draft pick and training camp standout, has been released by the Giants alongside offensive lineman Chade Slade and safety Sean Chandler (waived).

The moves come in response to Big Blue having been awarded three players off of waivers on Sunday afternoon. The newcomers include safety Adrian Colbert and offensive tackle Jackson Barton, both of whom come over from the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as wide receiver Damion Ratley from the Cleveland Browns.

Coleman Shined This Summer

To say Corey Coleman impressed this summer would be an understatement. In fact, an argument can be made that Coleman was the Giants’ offensive MVP of training camp. An argument that Giants.com’s Lance Medow recently made.

Here’s what Medow had to say when asked whether tight end Evan Engram was the most impressive offensive player of camp in a fact or fiction segment:

Fiction – This isn’t a reflection of Evan Engram. It’s more the inability to overlook Corey Coleman. When you have Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, it’s very easy to not pay much attention to the rest of the receiving corps, but Coleman provided many reasons to keep close tabs on him throughout camp. After tearing his ACL during the very first training camp practice in 2019, Coleman looks like his old self prior to the injury. The speed is there as well as the confidence to go up and make plays for the quarterback. You can see why Coleman was a former first-round pick. He has all the talent and can contribute on special teams. It’s just a matter of him staying healthy.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

– For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.