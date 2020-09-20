Giants RB Saquon Barkley Suffers Scary Injury vs. Bears

Saquon Barkley’s rough start to the 2020 NFL season just got worse. The New York Giants‘ star running back went down in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with what appeared to be a knee injury. Barkley landed awkwardly after a tackle by Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller and remained on the ground for some time, in noticeable pain. The running back was eventually helped off the field and to the sidelines by teammates and staff before eventually making his way to the locker room via a cart.

Minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Barkley was set to undergo x-rays on his knee, the New York Giants’ official Twitter account tweeted that Barkley would not return to the game and will undergo further evaluation on Monday.

The Saquon Barkley injury. Looks to be a right knee.pic.twitter.com/XfhQxEiyaa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020

Barkley was already banged up entering what would ultimately prove to be his final series of the day. Training staff spent time looking at the left hand/wrist area of Barkley before his brief return back to the field.

Prior to sustaining his injury, Barkley was looking very much like his former Pro Bowl-self against the Bears. The former NFL Rookie of the Year racked up 28 rushing yards on just four attempts, including a long run of 18 yards. The 18-yard scamper outpaced his previous 15 carries on the season by 10 yards.

Offseason free-agent addition Dion Lewis will shoulder the workload in the Giants’ backfield for the remainder of the Week 2 game vs. the Bears. Fellow Giants running back Wayne Gallman was a healthy scratch this week, but will likely be called upon were Barkley to miss an extended period of time.

Giants Struggle Mightily in First-Half

Despite Barkley’s strong play to open things up, the Giants as a whole have come out the gates slow against Chicago. The Bears kicked things off with an 82-yard opening driving culminating in a Mitchell Trubisky to David Montgomery touchdown connection.

The following possession featured an all too familiar sight for Giants fans, as quarterback Daniel Jones was strip-sacked by Bears edge-rusher Robert Quinn who beat first-rounder Andrew Thomas on the play. The fumble was ultimately recovered by Chicago’s Khalil Mack. Jones notably led the NFL in fumbles as a rookie with 18.

Things haven’t gotten much better for the Giants since, as Jones was picked off early in the second quarter by Bears safety Devin Bush. A few drives later Trubisky would go on to fire his second touchdown of the day, this time a 15 yarder to receiver Darnell Mooney.

The Giants closed out their disappointing first-half on a missed 57 yard field goal by kicker Graham Gano, entering halftime trailing 17-0.

