Giants’ 2019 Draft Pick & XFL Star Among Roster Cuts: Report

The quest to 53 has begun and the cuts for the New York Giants have started to roll in, as the team has already moved on from a few notable names.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has reported that the G-Men are waiving 2019 seventh-round draft pick, Chris Slayton. The defensive tackle out of Syracuse faced an uphill battle to make the team at a position that is arguably the strongest on the entire roster. A practice squad occupant for the majority of his rookie campaign, Slayton was promoted to the active roster ahead of New York’s Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, but failed to see the field.

Raanan has also reported that the Giants are releasing cornerback Grant Haley, who has started 12 games over the past two seasons since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Joining Slayton and Haley on the open market is defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry, although hopefully not for long. NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton and Ralph Vacchiano of SNY have each noted that the expectation in New York is that the former XFL standout will be one of the 16 players joining the Giants’ practice squad, barring another team swooping in for his services.

Askew-Henry enjoyed a solid training camp in East Rutherford but became the victim of a numbers game in Big Blue’s secondary following the addition of four defensive backs over the last week. Although one of those new additions has suffered the same fate as Askew-Henry, as the Giants have waived cornerback KeiVarae Russell, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Live Giants Cut Tracker:

The Giants have up until 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (September 5) to trim their roster down to 53 players ahead of the regular season.

Chris Slayton, DL

Dravon Askew-Henry, DB

Eric Smith, OT

KeiVarae Russell, CB

Grant Haley, CB

Garrett Dickerson, TE

