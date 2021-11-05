Giants Announce Roster Move With RB Saquon Barkley; Place WR on IR

The New York Giants announced on Friday, November 5th that running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney have been activated from the reserve/COVID list and have returned to the team’s practice facility in East Rutherford. These moves come two days after the pair were away from the team because of false-positive COVID-19 tests. Rookie running back Gary Brightwell still remains on the COVID list.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, McKinney was at practice on Friday and is expected to suit up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The second-year pro has logged 100% of the team’s defensive snaps since Week 4 and is one of just two Giants defenders with at least two interceptions on the season.

As for Barkley, his removal from the COVID list does open the door for the team’s leading rusher (among running backs) to return to action in Week 9. However, it looks as if missed practice opportunities due to Barkley’s false positive have eliminated any glimmer of the former Pro Bowler taking the field at MetLife against the Raiders.

“A guy who’s been out for several weeks like that, yeah, we’d like to see him on the field and making sure we can assure how he’s moving and get out there and do it safely and stay on the field,” head coach Joe Judge told reporters, via ESPN.

Barkley continues to nurse an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since the team’s Week 5 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With a record of just 2-6 and a Week 10 bye looming, there’s really no reason to rush him back.

Expect the Giants to continue to lean on veteran Devontae Booker in the wake of Barkley’s likely absence.

The 29-year-old has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry over his three starts this season but is coming off his best rushing performance of the year with 60 yards on 15 carries against the Chiefs (4.0 ypc.). Sunday will mark a revenge game of sorts for Booker, who revitalized his career with the Raiders a season ago by totaling over 500 yards from scrimmage in spot duty behind starter Josh Jacobs.

Dante Pettis Hits IR

The hits keep coming for the Giants receiving corps. Already expected to be without leading receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) through the bye week, the team has now placed fellow wideout Dante Pettis on injured reserve. The former second-round pick suffered a shoulder injury while trying to recover his own muffed punt against the Chiefs in Week 8. Pettis will miss a minimum of three weeks before being eligible to return to action.

On a positive note, Kenny Golladay, the team’s big-ticket free-agent signee who has nursed hamstring, hip and knee injuries since his arrival, is expected to return to action vs. the Raiders after a three-game hiatus. In five games this season, Golladay has accounted for 282 receiving yards on 17 receptions.

In Other Roster News…

The Giants have terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Jake Hausmann. The Ohio State product has bounced around the Giants’ roster since early August. He was recently re-signed on October 25th.

Taking Hausmann’s spot will be a familiar face in running back Dexter Williams. The former Green Bay Backers sixth-round pick spent the majority of September on the team’s practice squad.