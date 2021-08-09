Giants’ Saquon Barkley Takes Major Step Towards Week 1 Return

He’s back! The New York Giants have announced that Saquon Barkley, who began training camp on the physically unable to perform/active list, has been activated. The star running back will return to practice on Monday, August 9th for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 of last season. According to ESPN, Barkley is “expected to be on the field practicing with his teammates in a limited capacity.”

Saquon Barkley returns to practice today pic.twitter.com/tLdE7COTOR — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2021

Joining Barkley in his return to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center will be outside linebacker Oshane Ximinies. The Queens native, who like Barkley, finished the 2020 NFL season on injured reserve (shoulder injury), will look to reclaim his starting gig opposite Lorenzo Carter this summer. With that said, he’ll have quite the battle on his hands, as he’ll need to fend off the rookie duo of Azeez Ojulari and Elerson Smith, as well as ex-Viking Ifeadi Odenigbo and former second-round pick Ryan Anderson for snaps on the edge.

