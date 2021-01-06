Ex-NFL Receiving TD Leader Linked to Giants as ‘Perfect Match’

The New York Giants just wrapped up their third consecutive season with at least 10 losses. Furthermore, they’ve used a first-round selection on an offensive player in four straight drafts, yet only have the 31st-ranked offense in football to show for it.

Safe to say roster changes are in order for Big Blue, especially when it comes to supplying quarterback Daniel Jones with the proper tools to succeed. In other words, the Giants need to dip their hands in the wide receiver market this offseason in hopes of coming away with a bonafide receiving threat. This shouldn’t be a problem with a draft class and free agency market littered with high-end talent.

However, according to CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier, there’s no need to fish around the market too long, as there is one clear-cut answer to help expedite the Giants’ offensive woes.

Is Allen Robinson the Giants’ Top Free Agent Target?

Schneier certainly believes so, and quite frankly it’s hard to argue against his case.

If he hits the market, Bears receiver Allen Robinson should likely be the Giants’ No. 1 free agent target. Robinson has been held back by poor QB play his entire career, but he might be the best contested-catch receiver — save for DeAndre Hopkins — as well as one of the 10 best route runners. His skill set is also a perfect fit for what Daniel Jones does best and most frequently as a passer. Think of how many contested vertical routes Giants receivers didn’t come down with in 2020? Robinson can fix that immediately.

Schneier highlights the obvious, Robinson is not a signing that takes the Giants straight to title contenders. However, he’s a great start. Money must be spent throughout the roster, especially at blue-chip positions. Which unfortunately happen to also be some of the “shallowest positions” on New York’s roster.

The Giants need to fill out their depth with mid-level signings at the shallowest positions (edge rusher, inside linebacker, cornerback, offensive tackle, running back), but they also need to get aggressive at the top and a receiver like Robinson is a perfect match.

Robinson’s Stellar Resume & Chicago’s Cap Situation

Robinson has long been criminally underrated in terms of global recognition, mainly due to the lackluster slew of quarterbacks he’s caught passes from over his career. Yet, his production speaks for itself.

The NFL’s co-leader in receiving touchdowns while catching passes from Blake Bortles back in 2015 (14 TDs – tied w/ Brandon Marshall, NYJ & Doug Baldwin, SEA), Robinson has elevated his game to new heights since arriving in Chicago.

Riding back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons, Robinson has gone from a tantalizing red zone threat to one of the most complete receivers in all of football, all while catching passes from Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Robinson, who turns 28-years-old in August, will have a line of suitors should the Bears allow him to hit the open market this season. Yet as Pro Football Focus highlighted, Chicago’s current cap situation may ultimately force their hand.

Contract Analysis: Robinson could close his eyes and throw a dart at a U.S. map, and he’ll end up with a better quarterback at his new destination. He’s another franchise-tag candidate, but Chicago’s current salary cap nightmare could make fitting $18 million (Robinson’s minimum tag) in 2021 borderline impossible.

If this proves to be the case, the Giants could be waiting to pounce.

