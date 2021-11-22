Giants Activate Former Top-5 Pick, Add 4 Others to Game-Day Roster vs. Bucs

Saquon Barkley isn’t the only expected boost the New York Giants offense will be receiving on Monday night. Hours before kickoff, the team announced that they have activated left tackle Andrew Thomas from injured reserve. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the former No. 4 overall pick will start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Second-year pro Matt Peart, who has started each of the past three games in Thomas’ absence, is expected to revert back to a reserve role. Per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the Giants are expected to roll with veteran Nate Solder opposite of Thomas at the right tackle position.

In other news, the Giants added an additional four players to their game-day roster alongside Thomas. Linebacker Trent Harris was signed from the team’s practice squad, while defensive back Steven Parker and tight end Chris Myarick were elevated from the practice squad. Wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper got the call up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for starting safety Logan Ryan, who will miss the game following a positive test.

More to come…

