Giants’ 1st-Round Pick Lands on IR in Latest Blow to OL

The injuries just keep piling up for the New York Giants, as left tackle Andrew Thomas became the latest player to receive disappointing news on Tuesday, October 19.

According to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, the Giants placed Thomas on injured reserve, which knocks him out for at least the next three games.

#Giants placed LT Andrew Thomas on IR. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 19, 2021

Thomas suffered a foot injury in the Giants’ Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Although he was active the following week against the Dallas Cowboys, Thomas did not log a snap in this contest.

While Thomas was able to return to the starting lineup on Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams, he suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter that will now keep him sidelined for at least three weeks.

This injury is a tough blow for Thomas, the Giants’ offense line and quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones was under heavy duress all afternoon against the Rams, which led the signal caller to commit a total of four costly turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles, one lost).

With Thomas out, Matt Peart and Nate Solder will serve as the Giants’ starting tackles, which hasn’t gone over well in the last two weeks (15 pressures, three sacks allowed).

On an additional note, Thomas’ injury is even more disappointing after the second-year offensive lineman got off to an impressive start to the season. Through a little over four games, Thomas has yet to allow a sack and was one of the highest grading tackles in all of football (68.8 overall, per Pro Football Focus).

Now, he will essentially have four weeks to recover, as the Giants have their bye week following the third game Thomas will be forced to miss.

Toney Injury Update

On the bright side, the Giants received a bit more promising news on rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

After getting off to a hot start with three receptions for 36 yards in the first quarter on Sunday, Toney re-aggravated an ankle injury, which will now cause him to likely miss time moving forward.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post, the Giants are strongly considering sitting Toney for at least one game to not risk any long-term damage to his ankle.

#Giants put Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR. Kadarius Toney is likely to miss at least one game because of real concern about short-term gain and long-term damage to his ankle, per sources. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 19, 2021

If Toney receives the proper rest, it sounds like he should be fully healed beyond Sunday’s contest with the Panthers.

Toney’s first training camp came along with a bout of COVID and a hamstring injury, which kept him sidelined for the majority of the summer. As a result, he saw little action in the Giants’ first three games of the regular season.

However, Toney’s role significantly increased starting in Week 4, and he has since broken out to rack up 19 catches for 303 yards. Toney’s 10 receptions for 189 yards vs. the Cowboys was the highest single-game total for a Giants rookie receiver in franchise history, breaking Odell Beckham Jr.’s previous record of 185 yards in a contest back in 2014.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Roster Moves

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Giants wide receiver/kick returner C.J. Board has landed on injured reserve with a broken arm and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Giants also officially signed linebacker Benardrick McKinney, offensive tackle Derrick Kelly and wide receiver Travis Toivonento to the practice squad.

Giants have officially signed LB Benardrick McKinney and OT Derrick Kelly to the practice squad with WR Travis Toivonen. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 19, 2021

As previously reported, the Giants plan on elevating McKinney to the active roster as soon as he becomes acclimated in their system.