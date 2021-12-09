NFL Insider Predicts Former $115 Million Quarterback Will Join Giants

To say the Giants quarterback position is in a state of disarray would be putting it lightly. In the short term, the team could easily boast zero games of NFL experience under center when they take the field in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Daniel Jones (neck) still not cleared for contact and backup Mike Glennon in concussion protocol, the team’s depth chart could read as followed: starter Jake Fromm, backup Brian Lewerke. For the long haul, Jones has yet to solidify himself as the answer and is reported to have suffered “structural damage” to his neck according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post — although head coach Joe Judge has since come out and refuted that report (via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

While talk of Russell Wilson willingly waiving his no-trade clause in order to join the Giants is undoubtedly appealing, the chance of No. 3 heading to East Rutherford remains a near pipedream at this time. Of course, with two projected top-10 picks at their disposal, there is at least a moderate possibility the Giants once again dip their hands in the quarterback pool come late April. Should they choose to do so, that would almost certainly mean Jones is playing elsewhere in 2022. And unless the team has far more trust in Mike Glennon than they rightfully should, chances are a new wily veteran will be brought in to help lessen the load for a would-be rookie quarterback.

With that in mind — insert Andy Dalton?

ESPN Insider Predicts Giants Sign Andy Dalton to 1-Year Deal

It’s not sexy. Hell, it may not be all too appealing (it’s not), but ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler predicts the Giants will ink the current Chicago Bears quarterback to a one-year, $4.5 million contract this offseason:

Dalton is a modest 2-2 as a part-time starter for Justin Fields in Chicago, with the highlight coming on Thanksgiving with a 317-yard performance in a win over Detroit. ‘At this stage, these players [Dalton and fellow veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick] need a lot around them — steady running games, a good line that can keep them healthy. Just too many variables for them to be considered solid starting options,’ an AFC exec said. ‘The skill sets and durability are declining a bit.’

Could Dalton Be Brought in to Push/Relieve Jones?

We’ve already touched on the possibility of Dalton being brought in as a corresponding move should the Giants move off of Jones this offseason. However, what about the possibility of the two quarterbacks serving as teammates in 2022? Jones has never had a quarterback to push him since inheriting the team’s starting gig in 2019. While I’m not saying Dalton is that guy, he’s a reasonable enough talent to turn to should Jones falter. On top of that, Jones’ injury history has made it to where the team must be proactive in adding a quarterback that they’d be comfortable handing over their offense to on a whim.

“High-level backup money might earn them $4 million to $5 million next year. Miami [for Fitzpatrick] and New York are ideal destinations since the current starters, Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones, have missed time because of injury. There’s a decent chance to play there,” wrote Fowler.

Dalton is no longer the $115 million quarterback from his Cincinnati days and a recent four-interception outing against the Arizona Cardinals on December 5 isn’t going to be adding any truthers to the Red Riffle’s bandwagon anytime soon. Still, considering the backup the team has had in recent years — the Glennons and Alex Tanneys of the world — this would seemingly be a step in the right direction.