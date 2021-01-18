Ravens Sign Ex-Giants Big-Bodied Wide Receiver

Binjimen Victor was part of a fairly hyped receiving duo out of Columbus (OH) to arrive in New York this past offseason. Yet, while his Ohio State teammate Austin Mack worked his way up the Giants‘ depth chart, logging valuable snaps in his rookie campaign, Victor spent the entirety of his first professional season on the team’s practice squad.

Ultimately, the unrestricted free agent’s contract expired following the end of the regular season, allowing the big-bodied wideout to venture elsewhere for employment. Which is exactly what he did.

Binjimen Victor Signs With Ravens

SportsTrust Advisors agency killed two birds with one stone this past week, wishing their now 24-year-old client a Happy Birthday, while simultaneously congratulating him on his new deal.

Victor, a former undrafted free agent, has signed a futures contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Checking in at 6-foot-4-inches and 199 pounds, Victor garnered sizeable attention during the summer, especially for a player carrying a non-existent draft status. Yet, Giants faithful were hopeful that the former Buckeye could add an influx of size on the outside for Big Blue, something that team has lacked since arguably the Plaxico Burress days. In fact, some even went so far as to compare Victor to the former Giants Super Bowl champion.

Victor Offers Intriguing Upside for Baltimore

Victor may have not sniffed the field in his first NFL season, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a tantalizing skillset attached to the Florida native. Victor’s college production was somewhat limited during his days with the Buckeyes. Although, that could certainly be written off to the richness of talent on the Ohio State roster. Still, despite limited looks, he flaunted a nose for the endzone.

In Victor’s sophomore season (2017), despite failing to log a single start, Victor managed to haul in seven touchdown receptions. In 2019, while presented with more playing time, Victor responded by registering 573 receiving yards on 35 receptions (16.4-yard average), hauling in six touchdowns. Over his final three years at OSU, Victor caught 79 passes, 18 of which went for touchdowns. That means Victor found the end zone every 4.38 receptions.

Victor joins a somewhat underwhelming receiving corps in Baltimore. Beyond Marquise Brown’s 58 receptions and 789 receiving yards, no other Ravens wideout exceeded 33 receptions nor 432 yards in 2020. Furthermore, remove Brown from the picture and all Ravens wideouts combined for just nine receiving touchdowns. Two of those players, Willie Snead (3 TDs) and Dez Bryant (2 TDs), are set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason.

3 Giants Have Contracts Expire

As we mentioned above, Victor’s signing with Baltimore comes on the heels of his contract recently expiring with the Giants. Victor was not alone in this, as kicker/punter Ryan Santoso and running back Sandro Platzgummer also saw their contracts run out.

Santoso originally signed with New York in early-September, approximately a month after the Canadian Football League was canceled due to financial fallout over the pandemic. Santoso spent two stints with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, as well as stops with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in the NFL.

Santoso spent time as a placekicker and punter during his college days at Minnesota. His added versatility led to him bouncing on and off New York’s active roster this year, although he did not appear in a game.

Platzgummer spent 2020 as a member of the Giants’ practice squad as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

