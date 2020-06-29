Giants UDFA WR Likened to Plaxico Burress

“I think Binjimen Victor can be the next Plaxico Burress.” Quite the bold statement to make about an undrafted free agent wide receiver who, prior to his senior year at Ohio State, never recorded more than 23 receptions in a single season. However, it shows you how intrigued Jack Quartararo of Empire Sports Media is of New York Giants rookie wide receiver Binjimen Victor, and it’s easy to see why.

Is Binjimen Victor the Next Plaxico Burress?

Standing at 6-foot-4-inches and weighing in at approximately 200-pounds, Victor is clearly the biggest wideout on Big Blue’s current roster. In fact, he’s one of the biggest receivers they’ve had in camp in recent memory. The long-striding, lanky-framed Victor certainly has traits that are reminiscent of Burress, who notably caught the winning touchdown for New York in Super Bowl XLII to help defeat the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

However, while Quartararo stated it gives him chills just thinking about the canny likeness between both Victor and Burress, we’re still cautious to go to that extent.

Burress was a stud during his NFL days, including a few seasons that some may even consider elite. Could Victor become that type of player? Sure, anything’s possible. But you have to remember that Burress was highly-regarded well before he found his way to New York.

The former Michigan State star was the 8th-overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, fresh off of back-to-back All-Big-10 selections at the time. Victor, on the other hand, is a UDFA set to embark on a training camp battle that, in the best-case scenario, sees him stake claim to the final receiver spot on the roster.

Victor Has the Makings of a Legitimate Red Zone Threat

This column is by no means a bashing of Victor. In fact, while he may not be Plaxico Burress in our eyes, we also don’t think he’s the next Ramses Barden either, which is certainly a good thing if you’re a Giants fan.

Victor’s potential with the G-Men is actually quite intriguing. For starters, his limited college production could certainly be written off to the abundance of talent on the Ohio State roster. Yet, in his sophomore season, despite not starting a single game, he still managed to find the endzone seven times. With more playing time in 2019, Victor enjoyed a breakout of sorts, registering 573 receiving yards on a 16.4 yards per reception average and scoring six touchdowns.

To further drive home Victor’s knack for finding the endzone, take this into consideration. Throughout his college career with the Buckeyes, Victor scored a touchdown every 4.38 receptions. Talk about being efficient.

The Giants haven’t had a wideout crack double-digit touchdowns since Odell Beckham Jr. scored 10 touchdowns back in the 2016 season. While Victor will certainly have an uphill battle to become the next New York receiver to do so, he certainly has the traits to strike fear into opponents down in the red zone.

To get a further idea of what Victor can bring to the Giants, Here’s a scouting summary by Joe Marino of The Draft Network:

Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor enters the NFL with modest production as a Buckeye but his flashes of big play potential are exciting. Victor offers a massive catch radius with good ball skills and a surprising amount of post-catch ability. With that said, Victor is built like a pencil with disappointing play strength and poor route running skills. Victor has appealing physical upside but he’s underdeveloped in critical areas so patience is required.