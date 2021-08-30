Giants Trade for Former 1st-Round O-Lineman: Report

After a rough outing in the team’s final dress rehearsal before the regular season, the New York Giants have finally chosen to address their offensive line.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are acquiring interior offensive lineman Billy Price in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. Price was a first-round selection out of Ohio State in 2018. The 26-year-old has appeared in 42 games over his three NFL seasons, of which he’s started 19. In return for Price’s services, the Giants are unloading defensive lineman B.J. Hill.

More to come…

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.