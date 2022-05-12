Giants Super Bowl Champ Needs Help, Harry Carson Steps Up

Decades after they won a Super Bowl together with the New York Giants, Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson is proving himself to be a lifelong teammate of former offensive tackle Brad Benson.

Benson, 66, is apparently dealing with some health problems, as Carson recently organized a Go Fund Me titled “Help our super teammate Brad Benson.”

“For the past five years, Brad Benson, a longtime Giant who helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl, has been facing numerous neurological and physical challenges which require monetary assistance,” Carson wrote in the Go Fund Me description. “I am calling on all my former teammates and Giants fans everywhere to help Brad tackle his latest opponent in his time of need.”

Giants ownership helped launch the fundraiser for Benson, according to Carson.

“Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families for kicking off this campaign with personal family contributions,” Carson wrote. “When we all work together, SUPER things can happen.”

In addition to donating money, Giants fans shared words of support for Benson on Carson’s Go Fund Me fundraiser page.

“I am a life long NYG fan and Brad Benson deserves the help of the fans he brought excitement and joy to,” one Giants fan named Joseph McHugh wrote.

Benson’s History with Carson and the Giants

When Benson landed with the Giants in 1978, Carson was already heading into his third year with the team. Benson played in all 16 games (with five starts at right tackle) that year, while Carson made his first of nine career Pro Bowls at middle linebacker.

The Giants only went 6-10 that ’78 season, but guys like Benson and Carson were building the foundation for what would eventually be a Super Bowl team. Ray Perkins would replace John McVay as Giants head coach in 1979, and that’s when Benson became the full-time starter at left tackle.

Bill Parcells took over for Perkins as head coach in 1983, and in his second season he led the Giants to a playoff appearance. Two years later, New York finished 14-2 in the regular season and went on to defeat the Denver Broncos, 39-20, in Super Bowl XXI — the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Benson and Carson both started every game that season and made the Pro Bowl. Benson was one of Parcells’ favorite players due to his blue-collar mentality, according to a story in the New York Times from 1986.

Benson played one more season with the Giants before retiring with 123 starts in 137 career games played. Carson retired the year after that.

Benson’s Life After NFL Retirement

In retirement, Benson became a successful car salesman. Years later, NFL Films caught up with him and produced a segment that featured some of his unique radio commercials.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who served as one of Parcells’ top assistants with the Giants, was interviewed for the segment.

“He didn’t have as much talent as a lot of other players,” Belichick said of Benson, “but Brad played as close to his potential as any player I’ve ever coached.”